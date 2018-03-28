Two vie for open Oak Grove seat

In the town of Oak Grove, incumbent Debbie McClure was nominated along with challenger Nate Green for one open town supervisor seat. Incumbent Gene Schommer was nominated for the other board seat. Schommer did not return questionnaire

Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Debra McClure (i)

Position: Supervisor 4

Age: 50+

Address: N4875 1165th St.

Occupation: Engineering department at St. Paul Park Refinery

Family: Husband Mark, daughter Melissa

Prior elected offices: I have been elected twice to this Supervisor position, and served two years on the Oak Grove Planning Commission.

Civic involvement: I have chaired the Community Investment committee for the Refinery and SuperAmerica the last two years and have become very familiar with a number of non-profit organizations, several of which I volunteer at fundraising events. This includes the Animal Humane Society, Feed My Starving Children, JDRF and Friends in Need.

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

While serving on the board for the past four years my priorities have been and will continue to be (1) balancing the perspectives of long-time residents with those of newer residents living in our 20+ developments, (2) understanding how and why our local ordinances were developed, and (3) learning more about the history of Oak Grove in order to gain insight on our decision-making process. I was instrumental in helping residents' voices be heard when non-metallic mining was a major issue at the town and county level, I supported the plan to resolve Estates of Diamond Bluff's road issue, and I am the designated animal control contact, doing what I can to help reunite owners and pets while educating owners on our animal control ordinance.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Oak Grove's location bridging suburban and rural areas naturally leads to land use conflicts, and we should adequately prepare ourselves for heated issues that arise. Whether this is a new business, neighborhood developments, or new land uses not currently in place, we need to understand the impacts to residents and town resources. We can be proactive in this area by examining ordinances and updating them as needed. Another ongoing struggle for rural Wisconsin towns is road funding. While we have been diligent in maintaining roads to the extent possible, we must use all tools available to preserve the quality of our roads, which may include taking advantage of state funding initiatives, enforcing developer agreements for new construction, and restricting unreasonable weight or usage.

Nate Green

Position: Supervisor 4

Age: 33

Address: W10741 435th Ave.

Occupation: Quality Control Manager at Viking Drill and Tool in St. Paul

Family: My wife's name is Miranda. I have two boys. Nolan is 5 years old and Milo is 2 years old.

Prior elected offices: Currently on the Oak Grove Planning Commission.

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

As a life long resident of this township I want to help give back to my community. I have heard stories of my grandfather Jim being on this board and they have inspired me to run. I find it important for my generation and others to have a voice in the decision making of our township.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Road maintenance, housing development, and business development all have an impact good or bad on our community. I will always put the well being of the families and residents first on any issues that occur.