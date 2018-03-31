Arrest follows recovery of stolen vehicle

Officers responded at 8:40 a.m. March 25 to N5247 810th St. in Ellsworth, where a stolen vehicle was recovered. A suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, probation hold, felony bail jumping and a warrant for failure to appear.

Motorcycle pursuit in Hager City

Deputies tried stopping a motorcycle at 10:21 p.m. March 19 at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City after it was seen running a stop sign and speeding. The motorcycle, which didn't have a license, led officers on a pursuit that was eventually called off for safety reasons.

Disorderly woman arrested in Ellsworth

Deputies were called March 20 to W4622 Highway 72 in Ellsworth for an intoxicated woman who was being abusive. Officers found the woman, an Ellsworth resident, in a vehicle on the property. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and a probation violation.

Problematic partygoers in Hager City

Deputies responded at 9:43 p.m. March 23 to W7697 163rd Ave. in Hager City for a suspicious activity report. A caller reported people were running through yards. Deputies found several people in the area. They said they were going to or leaving a nearby party. The son of the property owner agreed to shut the party down. Two tickets were issued in relation to the incident.

Traffic trouble

• Dispatchers took a complaint March 21 about a traffic incident at W9298 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. A vehicle was witnessed passing a school bus while its red lights were activated. The motorist, a 26-year-old Ellsworth woman, was found. She was informed she would receive a ticket in the mail.

• Officers responded at 8:59 p.m. March 22 to a one-vehicle crash at highways 10 and 63 in Ellsworth. The driver, a Plum City resident, was arrested on suspicion of OWI and cited for open container and a stop sign violation.

• Deputies on patrol at 1:10 a.m. March 25 stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Summit Avenue in Ellsworth. The driver, a Prescott man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

• A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 3:45 p.m. March 25 at N7061 Highway 63 in Beldenville.

Burglary reports

• A caller reported March 21 that her storage unit at W9405 830th Ave. in the town of River Falls had been burglarized. The complainant said the burglary occurred in September 2017.

• A burglary was reported at 6:04 p.m. March 24 at N2540 410th St. in Maiden Rock, where a man was reportedly sleeping inside the complainant's car. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Auto theft reported in Ellsworth

Deputies investigated an auto theft report March 22 at N5247 810th St. in Ellsworth.

Miscellaneous

• A deputy out looking for a juvenile runaway made casual contact March 20 with an Ellsworth man at W7409 Highway 65 in Beldenville. The man was suspected of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was ticketed for THC possession.

• Two complainants reported March 23 that checks and cash were stolen from N4984 Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The thefts occurred in the preceding week, they reported, noting a suspect unsuccessfully attempted cashing a check at a bank in Hudson.

• Deputies were called at 6:24 p.m. March 24 to W6390 Highway 35 in Bay City for a disorderly person. Officers arrived to find a "visually upset" man who witnesses said was the irate suspect causing a disturbance. He had been asked to leave by staff at the establishment and was later cited for disorderly conduct.