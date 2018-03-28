Voters to decide whether state treasurer stays or goes

The position, currently held by Matt Adamczyk, pays an annual salary of $69,701, according to 2017 figures.

Adamczyk is running as a Republican for the Assembly in a seat being vacated by a fellow GOP member running for state Senate. Adamczyk ran for the post on the platform of eliminating it; he calls it an "unnecessary office," according to his bio on the state treasurer's website.

Under existing law, the treasurer joins the secretary of state and the attorney general on a board of commissioners that oversees Wisconsin's public land sales for schools and universities. The question before voters notes it would replace the treasurer's role on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands with the Wisconsin lieutenant governor.

Though the office is nonpartisan, support and opposition to its elimination has fallen along party party lines.

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, a River Falls Republican, said he's fine watching the treasurer's position go away. Greater automation in financial management and system management has left the position's need "diminished a bit," he said.

Zimmerman said elimination of the treasurer won't reduce audits and compliance accountability at the state level.

But Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, a Democrat whose district includes Pierce County, said the move would centralize more power with the state's Department of Administration, which is overseen by the governor and the secretary of administration.

"The greater the power, the greater the opportunity for corruption, and less transparency for citizens of the state," Vinehout said in a statement released on Monday, March 26.