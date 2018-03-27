he new proposal would eliminate the requirement for the governor to call special elections for vacant legislative seats "as promptly as possible." A judge has ordered Gov. Scott Walker to hold special elections to fill two vacant seats. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has called that ruling impractical because it forces a vote in June when the Legislature has already adjourned for the year.

New state office of school safety to be established immediately

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says a new state office of school safety will be staffed by Department of Justice personnel until a permanent director is hired.

Schimel says the office will be established immediately. The school safety office is part of the $100 million school safety bill signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker Monday. Schools are being encouraged to email grant applications until a formal application process can be created. The Monday release from Schimel's office didn't establish a timetable for getting the process in place to award the grants.

Officials: Spill at Wisconsin nuke plant not health risk

LA CROSSE — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says radioactive water that spilled into the Mississippi River in 2017 during the decommissioning of a former nuclear power plant in Wisconsin wasn't a public health risk.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that LaCrosseSolutions spilled 400 gallons of radioactive water during the $85 million decommissioning of the former Dairyland Power nuclear plant. The commission's annual inspection of decommissioning operations last month found that the spill was one of three low-level violations at the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor. The commission didn't issue any citations. The inspection report says a hose attached to a sump pump siphoned contaminated water out of a tank, with some spilling into a storm sewer that drains into the nearby river.

U.S. Rep. Kind: There are gun safety measures we can take

EAU CLAIRE — Congressman Ron Kind says an open discussion about what can be done to keep students safe needs to happen.

The La Crosse Democrat says he believes there are gun safety measures which can be taken without infringing on Second Amendment rights. Kind made his comments during a visit to Eau Claire Monday. He praised the millions of students who marched to end gun violence last weekend. Kind called on President Donald Trump to take action on the issue.

Walker asks judge to extend deadline for calling special elections

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is asking a judge to give him another week to call a special election to fill two vacant legislative seats.

The judge ordered Walker to call those special elections by noon Thursday. Walker asked the judge to extend his deadline to April 6 — a week from Friday. The seats became vacant when two Republicans joined the Walker administration. In a ruling last week, the judge ordered the governor to call a special election in the 42nd Assembly District and the 1st Senate District.

National organizations urge Supreme Court to review Dassey case

WASHINGTON — Three briefs have been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court urging the justices to review the Brendan Dassey case.

Lawyers for Dassey are hoping the high court overturns an appeals court ruling that upheld his conviction for the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The American Psychological Association asserts that coercive techniques were used when Dassey was interrogated by detectives. Those techniques often bring on false confessions.