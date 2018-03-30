The Milwaukee family is asking Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce to pull the ad that identifies two child victims of attempted sexual assault. The ad targets a decision made by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet in which she sentenced a man to two years for attempted sexual assault. The man could have received a 20-year maximum sentence, but Dallet agreed to the prosecutor's recommendation. Dallet is facing off against Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock in Tuesday's election. Neither campaign was involved in the ad.

--

Candidate drops out of governor’s race

EAU CLAIRE — One candidate is out of the race for governor.

Democrat Bob Harlow announced the end of his candidacy through a press release. Harlow cited the difficulties with fundraising in his decision to withdraw from the race. Harlow thanked his supporters in the release and said he will be backing Matt Flynn in the crowded field of Democrats seeking to unseat Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

--

Police confirm identity of body found in Chippewa River

MENOMONIE — University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police have confirmed the identity of a body found in the Chippewa River.

Officials say a boater found the body of 33-year-old Byron Reece submerged in the water near County Highway H and State Highway 85. Deputies say an autopsy was performed and no foul play is suspected. Reece was reported missing in November.

--

Three arrested at Neenah massage parlor

NEENAH — Police say three people were arrested after an investigation into possible prostitution at a massage parlor in Neenah.

Neenah police say officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Red Bean Massage Parlor. Neenah Police and Oshkosh Police conducted a joint investigation that found customers of the parlor were willing to pay for sex. A 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man from Oshkosh were arrested on a charge of operating a place of prostitution. Also, a 53-year-old Neenah woman was arrested for prostitution. Officers also seized more than $8,000 in cash.

--

Woman charged for alleged attack on fast food worker

GLENDALE — Police say a 19-year-old woman is facing charges after attacking a fast food worker in Glendale over a wrong order.

Glendale police say Debreaka Jones faces charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child. Investigators say surveillance video from a McDonald's in Glendale shows Jones attacking an employee who is 17 years old. They say Jones was upset because she ordered a bacon biscuit but got a sausage one instead.

--

Former teacher accused of sexual abuse found dead

GLENDALE — Police say a former Nicolet High School teacher under investigation for alleged sexual abuse has died.

Eighty-one-year-old David Johnson was found dead, hanging in the garage of a retirement living facility in Waupaca Wednesday afternoon of an apparent suicide. Glendale police unveiled the investigation into the allegations against Johnson on Monday, and school officials say at least two former students have said he abused them.

--

Western Technical College debuts burn tower

SPARTA — Western Technical College has unveiled its new burn tower.

A grand opening for the facility was held Wednesday. The nearly 5,000 square-foot, four-story tower can be used to simulate house and apartment fires. Students training to be firefighters can also practice rappelling and search and rescue. Officials say the tower has a lifespan of 30 years. Before Western's own burn tower, trainees would have to use burn tower's that belong to the Fort McCoy or the La Crosse Fire Departments.