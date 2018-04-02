A Dane County sheriff's deputy stopped 36-year-old Juan Diaz Jr. of Columbus for a lane violation at 1:18 a.m. Friday in Madison. Diaz was arrested for his sixth OWI offense. Gov. Scott Walker signed a law Wednesday which calls for permanently revoking the license of offenders convicted of four or more drunken-driving related offenses. Some people could regain their driver's license after 10 years if they have a clean record and undergo alcohol treatment.

--

Walker signs ‘Wisconsin Model’ juvenile corrections reform bill

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill into law that will close a northern Wisconsin youth facility and reform juvenile corrections in the state.

The $80 million package was approved this week in special session. Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake school will be closed by January of 2021. The plan calls for a number of smaller, regional youth centers to be built across Wisconsin. Offenders facing less serious charges would also be housed in a number of county-run facilities.

The Department of Corrections will also build a number of extra beds at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison. Speaker Robin Vos says the "Wisconsin Model" for juvenile corrections is bipartisan in every sense of the word and will make a difference in the lives of many youth offenders.

--

Deaths of father, son apparently murder-suicide

MADISON — Madison police say they are waiting on a medical examiner's report as they try to determine exactly what happened when two men were shot to death.

Investigators say it looks like a murder-suicide. The bodies of the 58-year-old man and his 33-year-old son were found in a bedroom. The wife and mother reported the shooting early Sunday morning. A semi-automatic handgun which had fired four shots was recovered from the scene. The men's names haven't been released. The case is Madison's first homicide of 2018.

--

Man dies after family dispute on Easter Sunday

SHEBOYGAN — A family fight on Easter Sunday has left a 47-year-old Sheboygan man dead.

Police were called to the scene Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they spotted the victim being held down by a family member. He was taken to a hospital where he died from a leg wound. Family members tell investigators the dead man had brought a gun to the home and threatened a 46-year-old relative. They struggled over the gun and the older man was wounded. No names have been released. An autopsy is scheduled to be done Monday.

--

U.S. Sen. Johnson: Mueller appointed too soon

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has told an interviewer he thinks the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller was made too soon.

Mueller is investigating possible links between President Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government. Johnson says he thinks Mueller should finish the investigation and not be replaced. The Wisconsin Republican says he would have rather seen the process play out before a special counsel was appointed. Johnson made his comments during an appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press." The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee just returned from a trip to Asia.

--

Former AG Lautenschlager dead at 62

FOND DU LAC — Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager was 62 years old when she died Saturday at her home in Fond du Lac.

Lautenschlager served as the state's attorney general from 2003-2007. She had been a United States attorney in Madison before being elected as Wisconsin's first-ever female attorney general. Lautenschlager had battled breast cancer since 2004.

Friends called her "high-energy and passionate" about her work. One says she would do office work during the chemotherapy treatments lasting more than three hours. Her public service career lasted more than three decades.

--

2 agencies plan to return military vehicles

SUPERIOR — Police departments in Superior and Madison plan to return mine-resistant military vehicles to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The heavy-duty vehicles are able to withstand attacks from improvised explosive devices. Many people had criticized what they called the militarization of police forces. Wisconsin Emergency Management reports there are three dozen mine-resistant vehicles in the state right now. The city council for Superior recently approved the purchase of a smaller operations vehicle for the police.

--

Witness pulls driver from burning car after wreck

TOWN OF WOODVILLE — The Calumet County Sheriff's Office reports a witness to an early morning car accident pulled the driver to safety while his car was burning.

The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the town of Woodville. The person living nearby called 911 twice, telling the dispatcher during his second call that he had managed to get the unconscious 24-year-old man from Oak Creek out of the burning vehicle. Investigators say speed and alcohol apparently were factors in the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

--

State Patrol adds 37 new troopers

LA CROSSE — The Wisconsin State Patrol is welcoming 37 new troopers after a graduation ceremony Friday in La Crosse.

The new officers were sworn in by Gov. Scott Walker. Members of the State Patrol’s 63rd Recruit Class recently completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training that began in September at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy. The recent graduates have been assigned to work from one of the State Patrol’s five regional posts across the state. A total of 29 will begin their service as troopers with eight working as inspectors. Six of the new officers are military veterans and three are women.