Prescott Fire Association requesting two new trucks

"They [Prescott Fire Association] are asking to purchase two different trucks," said Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand. "The first one is a pumper/tanker/rescue at the total cost of $884,000; the second truck is a heavy rescue at the cost of $684,000."

The City of Prescott, Town of Oak Grove and Town of Clifton need to each determine if they want to purchase one or both trucks.

"The [Prescott City] Council is of the consensus of purchasing both trucks," Brand said. "Once the decision is made from Oak Grove and Clifton then each governing body will need to do a resolution which commits them to purchasing the trucks and paying their share of the payment."

Financing of the trucks will be left to the governing bodies.

"It was decided at the Intergovernmental meeting that each governing body would do their own financing," Brand said.

In other business at the council meeting, Brand said the board approved a request from Kimberly Braun, owner of Lucille's, to have a food cart.

"The food cart would be a push cart which would be on the sidewalk," Brand said. "She is asking to be able to sell food after midnight on Friday and Saturday nights from April until October. The council gave approval for the portable food cart reminding her [Braun] it can't block the sidewalk."

The compost site was scheduled to open April 2. Brand said the current schedule for the compost site will be Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Saturday hours will change on April 30 to 8 a.m. to noon.