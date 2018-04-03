--

Cold snap brings extended ice-fishing season

SHAWANO — Ice anglers in northeast Wisconsin are enjoying an extended season, but they know things are about to come to an end.

Shawano Lake hasn't had fishing in March for the past three years. As March turns into April there is still an estimated 18-to-20 inches of ice on the lake. For a lot of the ice fishermen open water fishing just isn't the same. They were out on the ice last weekend, enjoying the longer season.

State settles case over removal of sign critical of GOP

MADISON — The state of Wisconsin will settle a lawsuit with a man who had his protest sign removed at the Capitol last May.

Donald Johnson had obtained a permit to display the sign in a public area. He sued when Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield removed the sign, thinking it was inappropriate. Capitol police recognized Kooyenga on the security video and went to his office to retrieve it. Johnson will receive $30,000 as a part of the settlement. Kooyenga says he agreed to the payment.

Wis. ginseng growers impacted by Chinese tariffs

WAUSAU — China is responding to the Trump administration's higher tariffs on steel and aluminum by adding a 15 percent charge onto items like American ginseng.

Ninety-five percent of the ginseng produced in the United States comes from Wisconsin. China is also increasing tariffs on United States products like pork, fruit, and wine. The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin says China buys more of its product than any other country. It is possible that Chinese consumers will turn to ginseng produced in Canada due to the price differential.

Wis. one of 9 states affected by raw beef recall

FT. WORTH, Texas — A Ft. Worth, Texas-based company has recalled nearly four tons of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

Wisconsin is one of nine states affected by the recall. The USDA says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Ft. Worth. The recall involves more than 7,100 pounds of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced March 23-24. Officials say the lack of inspection was discovered Friday. Along with Wisconsin, the other states covered by the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Police look for woman who pepper-sprayed couple in their 60s

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police say they are looking for a white or Hispanic woman about 30 years old who pepper-sprayed two customers outside a Walmart store Sunday afternoon.

The victims were a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, but their names haven't been released. Investigators say the woman in the surveillance video appears to be pregnant and she was accompanied by a black man. The two victims were treated and released at the scene. Both suffer from health and mobility challenges.

Transport van driver charged with sex assault

FAIRCHILD — A Fairchild man is charged with sexually assaulting two passengers he had been driving in a van for elderly and disabled people.

Cory Olsen is accused of having sexual contact with a woman suffering a traumatic brain injury. The victim told police it happened about five times while she was still in the van. Investigators say evidence indicates he did the same thing with another brain-injury victim who was riding in his van. Olsen returns to court April 16. Supervisors at Abby Vans were reportedly notified about the sexual assaults, but let Olsen continue to drive his route.

Madison firefighter dies at end of shift

MADISON — The Madison Fire Department hasn't released an official cause of death for a 29-year-old firefighter who died at the end of his shift Sunday morning.

Richard Garner collapsed in Mount Pleasant. He had been a member of the fire department for five-and-a-half years, serving as a firefighter and EMT at Station 5. Last year he moved to Station 10 and became a paramedic. A department spokesperson noted Garner's passion for the first service, working with youth, giving back to the community and encouraging others to consider a career as a firefighter.