Ellsworth schools referendum: Voters say yes

The operational referendum will begin with the 2018-2019 school year. This referendum is due to the current referendum expiring at the end of this school year.

According to Superintendent Barry Cain, the referendum is not about increasing the budget - it is about maintaining current budget levels.

“A successful referendum will not increase the district’s budget from the current year,” Cain said in a recent column. “We actually project a very slight decrease in the year to year budget. We have this ability due to increased efficiencies with the new school structure and other cost reductions over time.

He listed the following bullet points:

The original projected tax impact is $7 on a $100,000 home compared to the current year tax levels. More recent models show that taxes will actually not increase, but will actually decrease with the referendum due to higher levels of state aid than originally expected. We are always very careful to not understate what the tax impact will be and the original $7 increase has always been seen as the top end of any tax increase possibility.

As discussed, the building project for the new Ellsworth Elementary School is about $1 million under budget. Funds approved by the voters for the building project cannot be used for operational costs. These funds can only be used for the original construction and equipping of the building. The unspent funds must be put into an account and will be applied to the debt payments for the building. Much like refinancing a home, this will lower payments and therefore lower tax levels for residents.