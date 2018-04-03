Election results: Write-in Gilles defeats Talford; Lugar defeats Snow, plus other races
The unofficial results for local election races are in, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.
Michael Screnock 6,076 (St. Croix County); 1,983 (Pierce County); 402,033 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)
Rebecca Dallet 6,114 (St. Croix County); 2,266 (Pierce County); 510,553 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)Elimination of State Treasurer
Voters were asked “Shall sections 1 and 3 of article VI and sections 7 and 8 of article X of the constitution be created, to eliminate the office of state treasurer from the constitution and to replace the state treasurer with the lieutenant governor as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands?”
Yes 4,540 (St. Croix County); 1,521 (Pierce County); 335,778 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)
No 7,453 (St. Croix County); 2,715 (Pierce County); 531,616 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)Pierce County Board
County Supervisor, District 1
Bob Mercord 271
County Supervisor, District 2
LeRoy Peterson 333
County Supervisor, District 3
Jon Aubart 418
County Supervisor, District 4
Ruth Wood 415
County Supervisor, District 5
Write-in Cecil Bjork 38
County Supervisor, District 6
Michael Kahlow 72
County Supervisor, District 7
Scott Bjork 350
County Supervisor, District 8
Dean Bergseng 434
County Supervisor, District 9
Paula Lugar 159
Ken Snow 134
County Supervisor, District 10
Rick A. Talford 123
Write-in Rodney Gilles 329
County Supervisor, District 11
Neil Gulbranson 398
County Supervisor, District 12
Dale Auckland 354
County Supervisor, District 13
Dan Reis 342
County Supervisor, District 14
Bill E. Schroeder 351
County Supervisor, District 15
Jerry Kosin 312
County Supervisor, District 16
Jeffrey A. Holst 390
County Supervisor, District 17
John M. Krings 298Village of Bay City
Village Trustee 2 -- Vote for 1
Norman D. Baker 67
Steven M. Meixner 12
Village Trustee 4 -- Vote for 1
Davis Niebeling 76
Referendum
Yes 32
No 47Village of Ellsworth
Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3
Rick Sweig 365
Michael J. Steele 376
Dick Hines 359Village of Elmwood
Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3
Rick Stohr 156
Josh Bleskacek 156
Marge Binkowski 142Village of Maiden Rock
Village Trustee -- Vote for 1
Cynde Randall 20 (tie)
Wayne Larson 20 (tie)Village of Plum City
Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 2
Peggy Gilles 79
Kent Gilles 84City of Prescott
Mayor -- Vote for 1
David Hovel 503
Alderperson at Large -- all wards -- Vote for 1
Write in Bailey Ruona 32
Scattering 27
Alderperson District 3, Vote for 1
Write in Joshua Gergen 12Village of Spring Valley
Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3
Matt Huepfel 154
Dale Jacobson 128
Richard O’Connell 131Ellsworth School District
School board members -- Vote for no more than 2
Steven Mark 1091
Gary Brown 841
Kathryn Feuerhelm 1410
Referendum Question
Shall the Ellsworth Community School District, Pierce County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121:91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1 million per year, for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2021-2022 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology and facilities?
Yes 1263
No 761Elmwood School District
School board members -- Vote for no more than 3
Gabriel J. Weix 251
Craig A. Feuker 271
Susan Dzubay 263Prescott School District
School board members -- Vote for no more than 2
Tanya Holub 627
Pat Block 736
Woodson Lynes 136
Jim Reichert 468Plum City School District
School board members -- Vote for no more than 2
Erin Clare 205
Michael Whipple 177Spring Valley School District
School board members -- Vote for no more than 2 (includes St. Croix County results)
Brian Wang 306
Peter Coyne 300Town of Oak Grove
Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1
Gene Schommer 295
Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1
Debra L. McClure 191
Nate Green 157Town of River Falls
Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1
Joe Mahoney 433
Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1
Brad Mogen 426Town of Trenton
Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1
Herbert Oberg 312
Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1
Randy Trok 217
Randall John Christiansen 120