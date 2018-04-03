Rebecca Dallet 6,114 (St. Croix County); 2,266 (Pierce County); 510,553 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

Elimination of State Treasurer

Voters were asked “Shall sections 1 and 3 of article VI and sections 7 and 8 of article X of the constitution be created, to eliminate the office of state treasurer from the constitution and to replace the state treasurer with the lieutenant governor as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands?”

Yes 4,540 (St. Croix County); 1,521 (Pierce County); 335,778 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

No 7,453 (St. Croix County); 2,715 (Pierce County); 531,616 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

Pierce County Board

County Supervisor, District 1

Bob Mercord 271

County Supervisor, District 2

LeRoy Peterson 333

County Supervisor, District 3

Jon Aubart 418

County Supervisor, District 4

Ruth Wood 415

County Supervisor, District 5

Write-in Cecil Bjork 38

County Supervisor, District 6

Michael Kahlow 72

County Supervisor, District 7

Scott Bjork 350

County Supervisor, District 8

Dean Bergseng 434

County Supervisor, District 9

Paula Lugar 159

Ken Snow 134

County Supervisor, District 10

Rick A. Talford 123

Write-in Rodney Gilles 329

County Supervisor, District 11

Neil Gulbranson 398

County Supervisor, District 12

Dale Auckland 354

County Supervisor, District 13

Dan Reis 342

County Supervisor, District 14

Bill E. Schroeder 351

County Supervisor, District 15

Jerry Kosin 312

County Supervisor, District 16

Jeffrey A. Holst 390

County Supervisor, District 17

John M. Krings 298

Village of Bay City

Village Trustee 2 -- Vote for 1

Norman D. Baker 67

Steven M. Meixner 12

Village Trustee 4 -- Vote for 1

Davis Niebeling 76

Referendum

Yes 32

No 47

Village of Ellsworth

Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

Rick Sweig 365

Michael J. Steele 376

Dick Hines 359

Village of Elmwood

Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

Rick Stohr 156

Josh Bleskacek 156

Marge Binkowski 142

Village of Maiden Rock

Village Trustee -- Vote for 1

Cynde Randall 20 (tie)

Wayne Larson 20 (tie)

Village of Plum City

Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 2

Peggy Gilles 79

Kent Gilles 84

City of Prescott

Mayor -- Vote for 1

David Hovel 503

Alderperson at Large -- all wards -- Vote for 1

Write in Bailey Ruona 32

Scattering 27

Alderperson District 3, Vote for 1

Write in Joshua Gergen 12

Village of Spring Valley

Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

Matt Huepfel 154

Dale Jacobson 128

Richard O’Connell 131

Ellsworth School District

School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

Steven Mark 1091

Gary Brown 841

Kathryn Feuerhelm 1410

Referendum Question

Shall the Ellsworth Community School District, Pierce County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121:91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1 million per year, for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2021-2022 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology and facilities?

Yes 1263

No 761

Elmwood School District

School board members -- Vote for no more than 3

Gabriel J. Weix 251

Craig A. Feuker 271

Susan Dzubay 263

Prescott School District

School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

Tanya Holub 627

Pat Block 736

Woodson Lynes 136

Jim Reichert 468

Plum City School District

School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

Erin Clare 205

Michael Whipple 177

Spring Valley School District

School board members -- Vote for no more than 2 (includes St. Croix County results)

Brian Wang 306

Peter Coyne 300

Town of Oak Grove

Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

Gene Schommer 295

Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

Debra L. McClure 191

Nate Green 157

Town of River Falls

Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

Joe Mahoney 433

Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

Brad Mogen 426

Town of Trenton

Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

Herbert Oberg 312

Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

Randy Trok 217

Randall John Christiansen 120