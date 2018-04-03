Search
    Election results: Write-in Gilles defeats Talford; Lugar defeats Snow, plus other races

    By Sarah Nigbor on Apr 3, 2018 at 11:26 p.m.

    The unofficial results for local election races are in, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.

    Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

    Michael Screnock 6,076 (St. Croix County); 1,983 (Pierce County); 402,033 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

    Rebecca Dallet 6,114 (St. Croix County); 2,266 (Pierce County); 510,553 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

    Elimination of State Treasurer

    Voters were asked “Shall sections 1 and 3 of article VI and sections 7 and 8 of article X of the constitution be created, to eliminate the office of state treasurer from the constitution and to replace the state treasurer with the lieutenant governor as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands?”

    Yes 4,540 (St. Croix County); 1,521 (Pierce County); 335,778 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

    No 7,453 (St. Croix County); 2,715 (Pierce County); 531,616 (statewide, 88 percent reporting)

    Pierce County Board

    County Supervisor, District 1

    Bob Mercord 271

    County Supervisor, District 2

    LeRoy Peterson 333

    County Supervisor, District 3

    Jon Aubart 418

    County Supervisor, District 4

    Ruth Wood 415

    County Supervisor, District 5

    Write-in Cecil Bjork 38

    County Supervisor, District 6

    Michael Kahlow 72

    County Supervisor, District 7

    Scott Bjork 350

    County Supervisor, District 8

    Dean Bergseng 434

    County Supervisor, District 9

    Paula Lugar 159

    Ken Snow 134

    County Supervisor, District 10

    Rick A. Talford 123

    Write-in Rodney Gilles 329

    County Supervisor, District 11

    Neil Gulbranson 398

    County Supervisor, District 12

    Dale Auckland 354

    County Supervisor, District 13

    Dan Reis 342

    County Supervisor, District 14

    Bill E. Schroeder 351

    County Supervisor, District 15

    Jerry Kosin 312

    County Supervisor, District 16

    Jeffrey A. Holst 390

    County Supervisor, District 17

    John M. Krings 298

    Village of Bay City

    Village Trustee 2 -- Vote for 1

    Norman D. Baker 67

    Steven M. Meixner 12

    Village Trustee 4 -- Vote for 1

    Davis Niebeling 76

    Referendum

    Yes 32

    No 47

    Village of Ellsworth

    Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

    Rick Sweig 365

    Michael J. Steele 376

    Dick Hines 359

    Village of Elmwood

    Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

    Rick Stohr 156

    Josh Bleskacek 156

    Marge Binkowski 142

    Village of Maiden Rock

    Village Trustee -- Vote for 1

    Cynde Randall 20 (tie)

    Wayne Larson 20 (tie)

    Village of Plum City

    Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 2

    Peggy Gilles 79

    Kent Gilles 84

    City of Prescott

    Mayor -- Vote for 1

    David Hovel 503

    Alderperson at Large -- all wards -- Vote for 1

    Write in Bailey Ruona 32

    Scattering 27

    Alderperson District 3, Vote for 1

    Write in Joshua Gergen 12

    Village of Spring Valley

    Village Trustee -- Vote for no more than 3

    Matt Huepfel 154

    Dale Jacobson 128

    Richard O’Connell 131

    Ellsworth School District

    School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

    Steven Mark 1091

    Gary Brown 841

    Kathryn Feuerhelm 1410

    Referendum Question

    Shall the Ellsworth Community School District, Pierce County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121:91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1 million per year, for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2021-2022 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology and facilities?

    Yes 1263

    No 761

    Elmwood School District

    School board members -- Vote for no more than 3

    Gabriel J. Weix 251

    Craig A. Feuker 271

    Susan Dzubay 263

    Prescott School District

    School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

    Tanya Holub 627

    Pat Block 736

    Woodson Lynes 136

    Jim Reichert 468

    Plum City School District

    School board members -- Vote for no more than 2

    Erin Clare 205

    Michael Whipple 177

    Spring Valley School District

    School board members -- Vote for no more than 2 (includes St. Croix County results)

    Brian Wang 306

    Peter Coyne 300

    Town of Oak Grove

    Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Gene Schommer 295

    Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Debra L. McClure 191

    Nate Green 157

    Town of River Falls

    Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Joe Mahoney 433

    Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Brad Mogen 426

    Town of Trenton

    Town Board Supervisor 3 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Herbert Oberg 312

    Town Board Supervisor 4 -- Vote for no more than 1

    Randy Trok 217

    Randall John Christiansen 120

