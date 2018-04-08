Statewide tornado drills set for April 12

Schools, businesses, families and individuals have two opportunities to test their emergency plans during statewide tornado drills April 12. The drills are part of the annual spring severe weather campaign to encourage everyone in Wisconsin to be ready for possible tornadoes and severe weather.

According to the NWS, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. Last year, there were 23 tornado touchdowns in the state. While most were either EF0 or EF1, the state did record an EF3 on May 16. The tornado followed an 83-mile path across Polk, Barron, Rusk and Price counties, killing one person and causing widespread damage. The state also experienced an outbreak of 10 tornadoes on June 14 across Shawano, Winnebago, Outagamie, Brown and Waushara counties.

On April 12, a mock tornado watch will be issued at 1 p.m. followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA Weather Radios and many communities will sound their tornado sirens to test their emergency severe weather plans. Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.

The tornado drill will take place even if the sky is cloudy, dark or rainy. If actual severe storms are expected in the state, the tornado drills will be postponed until Friday, April 13 with the same times. If severe storms are possible Friday, the drills will be cancelled.