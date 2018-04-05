Rebecca Dallet beat conservative opponent Michael Screnock by 12 points making Democrats optimistic they can pick up additional seats in the mid-term elections. A "blue wave" is another term for a Democratic takeover of Wisconsin politics. At a stop in Wausau, Republican Gov. Scott Walker said he understands people are upset with Washington, saying he is, too. Walker thinks Wisconsin Republicans are the answer, citing successes during his time in office. He's running for a third term this fall.

--

Skimmers found on Royal Credit Union ATMs in St. Croix County, beyond

EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union says skimmer devices were found on four ATMs.

The devices were located in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and New Richmond. The credit union says it has identified the timeframe for the fraudulent activities and has notified affected card holders. Royal is also working with local law enforcement to address the problem.

--

Man sentenced to federal prison for credit-card skimmer racket

MADISON — A 29-year-old Florida man will serve nine years in a federal prison for putting credit card skimming devices on Wisconsin gas pumps.

Alejandro Arias-Perez used those devices to steal about 50,000 credit card numbers. He used the numbers to create fraudulent cards to buy items which he sold for cash. Arias-Perez entered a guilty plea last November. He could have received a sentence of more than 15 years in prison. U.S. District Judge William Conley said he wants to send a message that the white-collar crime is still a serious one.

--

Decomposing body found in Walworth County ID’d as missing man

TOWN OF GENEVA — An autopsy conducted by the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory in Milwaukee has identified the body found last weekend as a man who had been missing since last fall.

Two teenagers were hiking in a marshy area of Walworth County when they made the discovery. Seventy-year-old James Demeuse had been reported missing Oct. 20. His decomposing body was found on private property near the town of Geneva. Investigators say they don't suspect foul play in Demeuse's death.

--

Drug suspect accused of soliciting hit on informant

STURGEON BAY — Three felonies have been added to the drug charges a 30-year-old Door County inmate was already facing.

Michael Estevez is accused of trying to pay for a hit on a drug informant while he is still behind bars. Estevez is charged with conspiracy to commit a homicide, solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. He was arrested by the Door-Kewaunee Drug Task Force in February on suspicion of selling drugs. Another inmate told jailers Estevez had approached him about a "murder-for-hire." He wanted the informant to be killed by an overdose.

--

Police catch woman using her identical twin’s name

TOWN OF TILDEN — Investigators with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a woman who gave them a false name as they were checking out a stolen vehicle report.

Thirty-eight-year-old Emily Sweeney of Chippewa Falls told deputies her name was "Amanda Bunce." Bunce is her identical twin sister. When they found the man suspected of stealing the vehicle in Ladysmith, he called her Emily. Gale Field was taken into custody at a home in the town of Tilden after he was found hiding on its roof. Sweeney has been charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.

--

Milwaukee-area student charged with terroristic threats

MUKWONAGO — Saying he was "only kidding" isn't going to get a 17-year-old student at Mukwonago High School out of trouble.

Witnesses tell police Jared Roberts threatened to "shoot-up" the school on April 20 — the anniversary of the fatal attack on Columbine High School in Colorado. Coworkers say Roberts discussed his plan with them at Walmart. He apparently said he would shoot the school resource officer first because he was the only one with a gun. Roberts admitted he'd researched the Columbine attack and made the comments, but he told investigators he didn't have access to any firearms. A search of his home didn't turn up any weapons.