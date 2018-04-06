--

Program cuts at UW-Stevens Point could last until fall semester

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says decisions about cutting one dozen liberal arts majors at the campus in Stevens Point should only be a "campus-based conversation."

Cross told members of the UW Board of Regents Thursday the discussion could extend into the fall semester. He told the regents they shouldn't insert themselves into that discussion. Officials at UW-Stevens Point are talking with shared governance groups, faculty and students right now. Low-demand majors are targeted. That campus is facing a budget deficit projected to be $4.5 million.

--

Appleton police dealing with bloody mystery

Appleton police aren't saying much about a mysterious scene discovered Thursday morning — because they don't know much, yet.

Officers were called about suspicious activity in the neighborhood and they arrived to find what appeared to be blood covering the driver's side of a parked car. Crime scene technicians responded and yellow tape was used to keep citizens clear. There were no bodies in or around the car and no indication where the red-colored substance came from. People living nearby say the white vehicle had been parked there overnight.

--

Black River Falls man accused of hitting woman with his car

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports a woman suffered a possible broken wrist, a broken vertebra and two broken ankles when she was run over by a car Monday evening. Twenty-two-year-old Cody J. Winneshiek-Kish was taken into custody and charged with hit-and-run causing injury. Winneshiek-Kish and the 47-year-old victim had fought before he ran over her with his car more than once. He then drove away. He says he went to the woman's residence to confront her about threats against his mother she had made on Facebook. He says she attacked him with a metal pipe.

--

Mosinee man accused of locking woman in box, sexually assaulting her

A 56-year-old Marathon County man has pleaded no contest to charges he locked a woman in a wooden box and sexually assaulted her.

Allen Jamroz will be sentenced on convictions of second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment and he will be sentenced in June. He was in Marathon County court Thursday. The victim says Jamroz asked her to help with a remodeling project in his basement, but she says he attacked her with a stun gun and tied her up in December 2016. Prosecutors dropped charges of kidnapping and battery as a part of a plea deal.

--

DEA investigates Wauwatosa pain management clinic

At a time when opioid overdoses were reaching levels never seen before in Wisconsin, a Wauwatosa pain management clinic was prescribing thousands of oxycodone tablets.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been investigating. Patients who likely didn't need the prescription meds were paying cash and appeared to be re-selling the drugs. The state Board of Nursing reprimanded two nurse practitioners who admitted improperly prescribing the narcotics. A physician who worked there says he was fired after refusing to prescribe them. The U-S Attorney's Office isn't saying whether there is a current criminal investigation going on. An attorney for clinic founder Justin Hanson says his client hasn't been involved in operations there since last fall.

--

Former operative for Wis. pols accused of holding ex-fiancee as ‘slave’

The former fiance of a political operative with ties to Wisconsin Republicans accuses him of holding her as a slave.

Thirty-five-year-old Benjamin Sparks served as a spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan while he was running for vice president in 2012. Sparks also worked on Gov. Scott Walker's fight against a recall. The woman hasn't been named. She accuses Sparks of making her sign a five-page contract stating she would be his "slave and property." She shared emails, text messages and a copy of the contract with a Las Vegas newspaper after officers responded to her home while she was fighting with Sparks. He reportedly left Nevada for Texas while charges are pending.

--

Edgar residents told to be on lookout for roaming bear

Several residents of Edgar have reported seeing a bear roaming around the north-central Wisconsin community.

Their reports have appeared on the Edgar Police Facebook page. Police are urging people to be on the lookout for the visitors and make sure food and water aren't accessible. They say people should keep their pets inside and not put their garbage containers out until just before collection time. Locals have taken to calling the visitor "Burt the Bear" and they are being asked to call the USDA Wildlife Services office if they spot him.

--

Pence coming to Wis. this month to headline Walker fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin April 25 to host a fundraiser for GOP Gov. Scott Walker.

Pence will be the featured speaker at the evening event. The location has not been revealed. Walker is running for a third term in November. He sounded the warning to fellow Republicans Tuesday that Wisconsin is at risk of experiencing a "blue wave" after liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet trounced her conservative opponent Michael Screnock.

--

Foxconn session draws 500 companies hoping for project work

Nearly 500 companies are hoping for project work on the construction phase of the Foxconn manufacturing center.

The companies attended an informational session Wednesday for hopeful subcontractors, vendors, suppliers, and professional services providers. Taiwan-based Foxconn announced its lead contractors two weeks ago.