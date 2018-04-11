Progress on Pierce County dispatch center continues

A request was made that the committee transfer $21,930 from the contingency fund to fund the completion of the 911/dispatch center in the new jail facility. Pierce County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said originally the new facility included space for a dispatch center, but the new facility's budget didn't include for the completion of and equipment for the dispatch center.

"Pierce County was in a unique situation where much of the dispatch radio and 911 equipment were reaching their end of useful life, some in 2018 and the remainder in 2019," said Matthys. "With the new jail and sheriff's office project underway, sheriff's staff began to research replacement costs for this equipment in preparation for a future procurement initiative. Many of the vendors were able to secure advantageous pricing, especially Motorola, with the caveat that if the county were to enter into a contract prior to the end of December 2016 there would be significant savings ($608,564)."

One feature being added to the new dispatch center will be a way for dispatchers to monitor and control the doors in the new jail facility if necessary.

"It is not closed circuit per say but rather a proprietary, touch screen monitor and software that will connect to the existing door control system already in place in the new jail," Matthys said. "This will allow dispatchers to monitor/control all doors in the new facility on a daily basis that are not inside the jail, secure perimeter. However, our pre-planning initiative identified that if there were ever to be a 'take over' in the jail, door control would otherwise be lost. With this equipment, dispatchers could quickly take over control of all jail controlled doors and allow responders to enter from outside. So, in essence, we determined that this was an important component to integrate in the new center."

By completing the dispatch center now, Matthys said they would be able to save the county substantial money.

"In 2014 the future projections to complete the replacement of the above mentioned equipment and move the dispatch center from its present location to the new sheriff's office was between $3.5 and $5 million," Matthys said. "All total, this project, completed now versus later will cost just under $2 million. That is without a new radio tower and tower shelter that would have added about $600,000 to the project."

The board approved the transfer of $21,930 to complete the construction of the dispatch center.

"I think it was a really good thing for you (sheriff's office) to take care of at this time," said Finance & Personnel Chair Jeff Holst. "Looks like a bargain."

Matthys said the sheriff's office plans to have the project completed and staff trained and operational in the 911/dispatch center by late June 2018.

Administrative coordinator

The board also approved changes to the administrative coordinator position, which are meant to give more authority to the administrative coordinator to supervise department heads. Administrative Coordinator JoAnn Miller said the biggest change in the position will be that the administrative coordinator will now conduct performance reviews of all non-elected department heads (except Corporation Counsel).

Public Health

Dianne H-Robinson, public health nurse and interim public health director, spoke to the committee about updating the 2018 public health staffing plan. She said that one of their home health aides (HHA) will be retiring May 1 and after this Robinson would like to change the two HHA positions they have. The department currently has a 0.85 full-time equivalent (FTE) HHA and a 0.5 FTE HHA; she would like to have this switched on May 1 to one 1.0 FTE HHA and one 0.35 FTE HHA position. At this time, Robinson said the 0.35 HHA wouldn't be filled and it would be up to the new public health director when she starts to decide what to do with that position. The board approved the change in the public health staffing plan.

Other county positions

Miller discussed the need to modify and expand the current county operations manager position to an assistant finance director position. The position would be responsible for some of the finance director's duties and serve as backup to the finance director. The current finance director has been there for close to 30 years, and the county needs to start preparing for the future, Miller said. Right now, no one else can answer questions when the finance director is out so some kind of backup is needed. The board approved the change in position, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2019, but the shifting of duties and training will start right away.

The committee approved changing the Highway Department accounting manager position's dual supervision by both the finance director and highway commissioner. Under the proposed change, the finance director will supervise the accounting manager. Miller said other positions in the past were dual supervision, which caused too much confusion and conflict. Before approval, the committee discussed highway department needs.

Holst said Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson would need some part time clerical help if the accounting manager supervision switched to the finance director.

"The clerical need is not 40 hours a week," Miller said about a part-time clerical position to be supervised by highway commissioner. "This person strictly is supervised by Chad."

Miller also said the full time accounting manager can help with some of the clerical work if needed as well.

No action was taken after a closed session.