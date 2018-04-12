Resident requests animal ordinance review

The reason for the "trap, neuter and return" method is to prevent cats from having more kittens, which should reduce the populations of feral cats in the area. Borg said they have traps they can bring to catch cats and can also provide transportation for the cats to the vet office and back to their "home" area.

The organization completely volunteer-run; many of these volunteers organize fundraisers to keep the program going. She said they are willing to help with the problem if anyone needs them to do so.

"There are a number of people in the community who have called and asked us to help," Borg said. "We do not rescue, we don't keep, we return."

In a few cases, cats might be adopted after being fixed and vaccinated.

"If it is a friendly cat we can try to find a home, but usually they are feral and can't be placed," Borg said.

Ellsworth resident Denise Gathman raised concerns with some of the village ordinances pertaining to pets, specifically cats. Gathman said to take animals to the Humane Society of Pierce and St. Croix Inc., is an ordinance violation. However, the Humane Society is no longer open. According to Gathman, because Ellsworth has no contract with any shelter, if she takes a stray animal in to any shelter, she has to pay a $100 surrender fee for the shelter to take the animal. Gathman doesn't believe it should fall on her or anyone else trying to help with the problem to pay this fee. She asked the board to look at the ordinance and contract with a shelter so individuals wouldn't have to pay a surrender fee.

"Where do we drop these cats [strays/feral] off without having to pay $100?" Gathman asked.

Gathman also requested the village board consider licensing cats.

"Dogs must maintain a license and be vaccinated," Gathman said. "I suggest you do that with cats."

Ellsworth Village Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Nelson said the village board will look at the ordinance and see what needs to be done. The current village ordinances can be found at www.villageofellsworth.org/ordnances.htm; the specific ordinance on animals is section 12.05.

It was reported at the March 21 Public Safety Committee meeting that an offer was made to a new emergency medical service director. However, the person had not accepted the offer at the time of the meeting so no name has been released yet.

It was also announced that the Ellsworth Police Department has hired two new part-time officers: Alex Getty and Eric Van Nocker.

After closed session, Nelson said the board took action on a closed session item of business.

"Action was taken to sell Kaufhold's Kurds a 100-foot-wide strip of land to the north of their current property at 400 E. Business Way," Nelson said. "At the March board meeting it was agreed to sell them a 60-foot strip of land (since determined 60 feet is not enough for them to construct their cold storage building) with Kaufhold's Kurds to assume ownership of the storm sewer easement and install silt fence around the area disturbed."

Ellsworth will have a spring yard/debris clean-up April 30. Residents can buy biodegradable bags from Village Hall for 80 cents each. These bags with yard waste should be placed on the boulevard area adjacent to the street away from resident's garbage and will be picked up April 30.