--

Bomb threat directed at governor’s office

A letter from an inmate in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections led to a Monday search for a bomb by the Capitol Police Department.

The letter included a bomb threat directed at Gov. Scott Walker's office. The inmate hasn't been identified. Walker was signing two bills in Green Bay at the time. A police dog searched the area at about 2:45 p.m., finding no explosives. The governor's staff was evacuated from the office while that search was conducted. No other information about the contents of the letter has been released.

--

U.S. Sen. Johnson on committee questioning Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg meets with members of a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday in Washington to answer questions about a data mining incident.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is among the lawmakers questioning Zuckerberg — who already met with some members of Congress Monday. The owner of the social media giant will be asked about Cambridge Analytica, a data mining company which collected information on Facebook users and then used it to try to influence elections. Facebook has started telling users if their data was lifted by the outside company and what they can do about it.

--

Legislative leader wants 2 Dodge County strip clubs closed

Human trafficking charges against a 45-year-old Hartford man has a Wisconsin legislative leader calling for two strip clubs to be closed.

Christopher Childs is to be arraigned in Dodge County Thursday. He is accused of forcing women to prostitute themselves at TNT Gentleman's Club in Lebanon and the Hardware Store in Clyman. Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the clubs in his home county should be shut down. Fitzgerald says he is "horrified" at the reports of serial abuse and trafficking and would like to see their licenses revoked. He says he has discussed what it would take to closed their doors permanently with the Wisconsin Attorney General's office.

--

Milwaukee lawmaker cited for disorderly conduct

Milwaukee police issued a disorderly conduct citation to state Sen. Lena Taylor last Friday for her interaction with a bank clerk.

Police officers were in a Wells Fargo bank branch when Taylor reportedly aimed a racial slur at a teller when she wasn't allowed to cash a check due to insufficient funds. The officers overhead the incident and stepped in. An attorney for the Democrat says the ticket was written and handed to Taylor, but it has been placed on hold. The Milwaukee bank has refused to discuss the incident, saying it is cooperating with the police investigation.

--

Mall owners, Bon-Ton stores have 5 days to work out deal

Three investors have until April 15 to work out a deal to buy Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., and its assets.

Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy in February and notified the state of Wisconsin it is closing 12 stores and its corporate headquarters in Milwaukee last week. Washington Prime Group, Namdar Realty and DW Partners have submitted a letter of intent to buy Bon-Ton. Theirs was the only offer which would keep the stores open and the 2,200 employees on the job.

--

Second person dies from injuries in Beaver Dam fire

Authorities in Dodge County say a second person has died from injuries suffered in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Beaver Dam.

Beaver dam fire department officials said Tuesday that 24-year-old Jade Wilson died at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee from injuries received in the fire. The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s office says 63-year-old Corrine Bolin, a resident of the Executive Apartments complex also died in the fire.