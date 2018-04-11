--

Opening statements heard for man accused of killing UW-Stout student

Opening statements are now part of the record in the trial of a man accused of killing a UW-Stout student.

Attorneys gave their opening statements Tuesday as Cullen Osburn stands trial in the death of Hussain Said Alhahdi. Cullen is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery after Alhahdi died from a brain injury following a fight in downtown Menomonie in October 2016.

--

Wis. Supreme Court requires permit for loaded gun in car

Wisconsin's Supreme Court is requiring a permit to carry a loaded gun in a car.

The high court ruled Tuesday, affirming two lower court rulings rejecting a claim by gun rights advocates that an exception in a state law allowed the transport of loaded handguns in vehicles. The courts found that the exception was meant for people with concealed carry permits.

--

Walker to appoint new Milwaukee County sheriff this week

A new Milwaukee County Sheriff will be appointed by the end of the week by Gov. Scott Walker.

Richard Schmidt has been serving in the position as acting sheriff since the resignation of David Clarke. He said last week he expects to stay in office through the end of the year. Walker said in Milwaukee Tuesday that the issues detailed in a report last week regarding an inmate's death at the county jail, excessive overtime with the department and high turnover with jail staff aren't being tied to Schmidt in his decision.

--

Madison City Council votes to remove Confederate monument at cemetery

A monument to Confederate soldiers will be taken out of a publicly owned cemetery.

The Madison City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove the monument from Forest Hill Cemetery. The stone monument known as a cenotaph contained the names of 140 soldiers buried in the northern-most cemetery for Confederate forces. The soldiers died as prisoners of war at the Camp Randall military base. Before the vote, alderpersons debated three different options: Keeping the monument with an explanation plaque, remove half of the plaque and keeping the part with the names or remove the plaque entirely.

--

U.S. Sen. Baldwin continues strong fundraising

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is continuing a period of strong fundraising.

Baldwin's campaign disclosed Tuesday that it has raised nearly $4 million in the first three months of the year. Campaign officials say Baldwin has nearly $8 million cash on hand, far ahead of her GOP rivals.

--

Tomah VA breaks ground on new community living centers

The Tomah VA is breaking ground on two new community living centers.

Each center can house ten veterans and includes housekeepers, chefs, nurses, and staff members. The new construction will double the community living center space available at the Tomah VA. The VA says they hope to have veterans moved into the new centers by August 2019.