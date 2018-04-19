Council and Commission review outside police assessment

Dean Meyer, from Meyer, Sullivan, Hahn and Associates, LLC, was on hand at the meeting to go over the results his company found from an independent, external assessment of the department.

Prior to starting the assessment, Meyer met with City Administrator Jayne Brand and Prescott Mayor David Hovel to determine the purpose of the assessment. Meyer said in an information packet (www.prescottwi.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_04092018-384) that because Prescott will be hiring a new police chief, Hovel and Brand wanted an outside assessment done on the police department oversight and daily operations. Meyer said they conducted interviews with police department employees, the police commission, and other agencies and employees that have contact with the Prescott police department.

"Everybody at the police department and chief, we appreciate cooperation of everybody," Meyer said about the assessment and interviews. "Everybody was very good to talk to, everybody was respectful."

Along with interviews, Meyer also reviewed many documents, job descriptions and reports related to the department. However, Meyer said they were unable to find a governing document for the department.

"There should be some type of guiding document from council," Meyer said. "What were they [police department] created to do."

Meyer said this document should lay out rules, regulations and policies that govern the police department.

After reviewing his findings, Meyer presented recommendations for what needs to be done. Meyer listed the highest priorities as updating the Prescott police department policy manual, making sure all state mandated policies are in place, providing regular employee training on high-risk policy topics, and having employee understanding and acknowledgement forms used and memorialized.

Meyer said when reviewing the department policies they were unable to find policies, or found incomplete or outdated policies for many items. The policies included department organizational structure; officer involved deaths; TIME and CIB system access and use; evidence and property custody and care; internal investigation process; field training officer program; mandatory reporting; adult custodial investigations; juvenile interrogations; use of informants; use of confidential funds; arrest, search and seizure; strip searches; employee personnel file maintenance and care; employee performance evaluations; evidence/property control and disposition; written directive process; citizen complaints; high speed pursuits; records management; mutual aid/expander jurisdiction; officer discretion; body camera; emergency detentions; and employee training.

Meyer said some of the policies he did find hadn't been updated since 1996 and this is not acceptable.

"Policy manuals need to be updated annually," Meyer said.

During his interviews, Meyer said many question responses said "depends who was chief." Meyer said this is not a reflection of the current interim police chief, Rob Funk, but just what has happened in the department over the past years. The solution he provided is a "clearly defined job description for the chief."

Meyer also found the police department has a sergeant position but no job description. When employees were asked how someone became sergeant, the answer was "the chief chooses." He said there needs to be "qualifying standards for positions" so favoritism or the appearance of favoritism does not occur.

A concern Meyer raised per the 2017 incident analysis report: 2,672 incidents or contacts that were vehicle or traffic stop-related which accounted for 59 percent of the total calls for service in 2017. He said this percentage is pretty high; most departments record 38-40 percent of calls as vehicle or traffic stop-related.

One of the reasons for such a high percentage of traffic stops, Meyer said, could be Prescott's location on two major highways. Traffic is one of the first things new officers learn how to do, but Meyer questioned if this was the best use of officers' time. He suggested the council and commission see if there are other ways, such as signage, that could help with traffic issues and leave officers available to handle other issues in Prescott.

Brand said the assessment will be discussed by both the council and commission moving forward.

"So the assessment was done as we are looking for a new chief of police," Brand said. "The police commission has set Saturday, April 21 as the date for interviews. The commission along with the council will be having discussions as to if the police commission is going to take on additional duties with policies and budgets. I foresee a number of meetings."