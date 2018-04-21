New Bay City clerk/treasurer serves community she lives in

Lunda said she has lived in Bay City for about nine years and brings previous business experience to her new position.

"I worked for several large companies for a period of 16 years," Lunda said. "I started out working for a small hauler called Hirschbach Trucking, then went to work for Umthun Trucking out of Iowa. They were then bought out by a larger company called Decker Truck Line, Inc. I lived in Iowa at the time. I was the executive director to the safety director."

Now, Lunda is bringing that experience to Bay City, where she started as the clerk/treasurer Feb. 6.

"I wanted to be in a field that I could work with people. I felt that it was my opportunity to be close to home and be more a part of the community I live in," Lunda said. "I just want to thank the board members and our village president for choosing me, it has been a very good move and I do look forward to serving the community for a long time to come."

Shawnie King, who was the previous clerk/treasurer, is still working at the village as well. Lunda said King as been a big help with learning the position.

"Shawnie is still with us part time and will continue to be here with us," Lunda said. "She has a wealth of knowledge that has really benefited Bay City and I am very grateful that she is staying on in a part-time capacity."

Lunda said one of the biggest responsibilities of her new job is handling the elections. She said the old saying of "every vote counts" is true.

"I always encourage everyone to be a part of the elections because it is being part of the decisions our community needs to make together," Lunda said. "I think people sometimes become complacent and think that their vote doesn't mean anything but if everyone thought that way it really does reflect back to our community. Many small cities and villages have died because of this type of thinking."

Elections are just one of the many responsibilities that come with the job.

"My role is to serve the people of Bay City," Lunda said. "Clerk/treasurer involves many things: payment of bills, maintaining accounts, balancing ledgers, sending out correspondence and billing, village licensing, elections and many more duties. It is a lot to learn but I feel confident in my knowledge and especially my predecessor's knowledge. I can't overemphasize what a wealth of knowledge she has."

As she serves in her new role, Lunda said she has her own goals for Bay City.

"Some of my personal goals would be to see the dredging of our harbor completed," Lunda said. "I would love to be able to see our village hall renovated. It is a historical building that I would love to see kept here in Bay City."

Lunda hopes to get to know more people and really be part of the community.

"I enjoy the job very much, I love living and working in Bay City," Lunda said. "We have some of the nicest people here in Bay City. I look forward to getting to know more through this job."