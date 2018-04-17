--

2 charged with felonies in ‘vicious’ attack on cops

Two people are charged with felonies after Portage police say they "viciously" attacked two police officers.

Police Sgt. Eric Walters lost consciousness when he was kicked in the head. Witnesses say 21-year-old Olivia J. Boomsma punched Officer Brian Loewenhagen in the face several times while he was trying to take her companion into custody. Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Hellenbrand was wanted for a probation violation. The incident happened Sunday night at a convenience store in Portage. An off-duty nurse started helping the unconscious police sergeant and reportedly body-slammed Boomsma, holding her until an officer could handcuff the suspect.

--

GOP Assembly member stepping away from politics

Another GOP member of the state Assembly has decided to step away from political life and not seek re-election.

Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc announced Monday that he won't run again. Kleefisch is married to Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and he told reporters today that their daughters are 15 and 12 and have never known a parent who hasn't worked in politics. He said, "it's time they have one parent without a target on their back."

Kleefisch was first elected to the Assembly in 2004. He becomes the ninth Republican Assembly incumbent to announce they won't seek re-election. Three Democratic members also have announced they won't run again.

--

Ryan backing McCarthy for House speaker

With Paul Ryan not seeking re-election this November, decisions in the U.S. House have to be made to replace him as speaker.

On NBC's "Meet the Press," the Wisconsin Republican says he believes California Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the right person to be the next leader. After former Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015, McCarthy failed to get enough votes to become speaker of the House, which ultimately went to Ryan.

What's changed since then, according to Ryan, is House Republican leadership came together as a team in 2015 and have gotten a lot done. Ryan explained they put together an agenda, ran on that agenda and won an election, they're executing that agenda and getting it done. Ryan added the leadership team has gelled, the conference is unified and they're actually moving the ball to get things accomplished.

--

Manitowoc police look for burglar who wore clown mask

Manitowoc police think the suspect who wore a clown mask while burglarizing a restaurant apparently knew the layout of the business.

They say the suspect was only in the A&W restaurant for a brief time while stealing several bank bags. It hasn't been reported how much money the person got away with while wearing a Halloween mask with a red nose and white eyes. The incident happened March 25. Police are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the burglary suspect.

--

Shooting suspect allegedly said he was ‘gathering souls’

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is being held in a series of shootings last week that left one person dead and three others wounded.

A friend says Joevashaun Ward told him he was "gathering souls." That friend was shot several times as he was walking away from Ward's car. All of the shooting incidents happened last Wednesday and 34-year-old Ryan Sims died. Ward was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and possession of a firearm as a felon. His preliminary hearing will be held April 26 in Milwaukee County court.

--

Madison police look for carjacking suspect

Madison police are looking for a 41-year-old man who forced a woman to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash for him.

The woman says Marvin M. Baker told her he had a gun while he was getting into her car shortly before noon Monday. She was stopped at a stop sign at the time. The 22-year-old woman says Baker left her unharmed near Olbrich Botanical Gardens after she handed over some cash, then he drove away in her car.

--

Former police chief faces possible 6-decade-long prison term

A former police chief in west-central Wisconsin could get up to 60 years in a state prison for sexual assault.

Seventy-four-year-old Richard Boie was found guilty in Clark County court last Friday. A jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl multiple times in 2013 and 2014. Boie was police chief for the city of Thorp from 1970-1978. The victim says Boie touched her private area on more than one occasion, then told her not to tell anyone. He is scheduled to make a court appearance for sentencing July 11.