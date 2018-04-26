--

Minn. man sentenced to 5 years for felony child neglect

A La Crosse judge has sentenced a 33-year-old Minnesota man to five years in prison for felony child neglect causing the death of his daughter. The three-year-old daughter of Dylan Bartsh and 27-year-old Jaymie Rundle died in October 2014. Doctors said she had cuts and bruising to her face, neck, abdomen, arms, back, and legs. She also hadn't been provided adequate nutrition. Rundle is nearing completion of the electronic monitoring she was given as part of a plea agreement last year.

Big-box store chain tries to reverse national trend of store closings

As more and more big-box retail store chains close their doors, declare bankruptcy and conduct liquidation sales, one franchise is reversing the trend. Gander Mountain is planning to reopen Wisconsin stores in Grand Chute, Green Bay, and Sheboygan. The stores will be rebranded "Gander Outdoors." Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis bought the Gander assets in bankruptcy court last May and he has embarked on an ambitious effort to seize an opportunity. Stores will open in the next two weeks in Grand Chute and Sheboygan, with the Green Bay location opening in June.

Eau Claire jury finds Osseo man not guilty of sexual assault charges

An Eau Claire County jury has found an Osseo man not guilty of sexual assault charges. A teenager contacted police last year, telling them Joshua Erickson started sexually assaulting her five years ago when she was 11. She says she kept quiet because Erickson had threatened to tell her mother she was "doing something bad." She claimed she was assaulted repeatedly for a year, but jury members sided with Erickson. Until he was found not guilty, he had faced up to 60 years in prison.

Foxconn plant receives more state approvals

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a plan letting the new Foxconn plant and the city of Racine divert millions of gallons of Lake Michigan water.

It was the second time in two days a state agency granted a request from the technology group. The plant near Mount Pleasant will make liquid crystal display panels, providing jobs for up to 13,000 people in southeast Wisconsin. A announcement of when construction will start is coming in the next few days. Opponents say the deal letting Racine divert 7 million gallons of water each day may violate the Great Lakes Compact. A challenge is possible.

Milwaukee aldermen: Mayor should resign if he runs for governor

Two Milwaukee aldermen says this is not a time where City Hall should lack leadership.

A letter from Bob Donovan and Mark Borkowski asks Mayor Tom Barrett to step down if he decides to run for governor. The letter suggests too many city government agencies have been touched by scandal and mismanagement in recent months for Milwaukee to have a mayor whose attention is elsewhere. They write the city "deserves a full-time mayor all of the time." They pointed to problems like the controversial lead program, the firing of the executive director of the Fire and Police Commission, and the inability to improve relations with state government.