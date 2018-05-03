New director and officer happy to be back in area

"I decided I wanted to come home, be near family," Snyder said. "I love this part of the country, this part of Wisconsin. When the job opened up I just knew I had to apply for it."

Snyder went to college at Notre Dame and majored in anthropology.

"I've always been interested in other cultures," Snyder said. "What makes people look at the world the way they do."

During her studies she was able to spend time abroad working with children.

"Part of the major I did a couple summers in Lesotho (small country in Africa)," Snyder said. "I stayed at a safe house for children. I spent all day every day I was there the first year. [I] fell in love with public health."

After her experience helping children with HIV, tuberculosis and those born prematurely whose families were unable to take care of them, she found what she wanted to do as a career.

"I just realized public health was absolutely what I wanted to do," Snyder said.

She started her career working in international health; she traveled to different countries and saw the needs of many around the world. However, she thought there were also those suffering and in need closer to her.

"I couldn't help but see public health in America," Snyder said. "People were suffering in my own area."

Seeing the needs closer to home inspired Snyder to take a job in Baltimore.

"I was the director of assessment and planning at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health," Snyder said. "It's a county of over 500,000 people, including the city of Annapolis and parts of Baltimore. I ran their quality improvement, accreditation, performance management and public health planning activities, including leading the county's emergency opioid response planning process."

Moving back to this area, Snyder has already started looking into the health concerns and issues of Pierce County residents.

"I am very concerned about substance abuse and mental health in this area," Snyder said.

She sees a negative stigma associated with people who seek help for substance abuse and mental health issues. One of the ways to reduce this stigma is through the "Make It OK" campaign (www.makeitok.org) which provides resources, education and information about stigmas associated with mental health issues.

In addition to mental health and substance abuse, Snyder sees the overall role of public health in the county to help prevent future problems.

"The role of public health is identifying hazards to health before they become serious problems," Snyder said. "Monitor health of the community and prevent future problems."

To serve the entire county, public health relies on partnerships with organizations and towns, cities and villages throughout the county. With these partnerships it can serve everyone in the county and hopefully find ways to get people the information they need.

Snyder is excited to work with the Healthier Together-Pierce and St. Croix Counties community coalition. This group of businesses, organizations and community members in the two counties work together to maintain a healthy community. Snyder said the coalition is focusing on three issues: mental health, substance abuse and obesity.

Snyder said the previous county public health director worked hard to have the department accredited.

"We are accredited through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), which is a national entity which evaluates local, tribal and state health departments against evidence-based best practices," Snyder said. "Being accredited is voluntary, and it is a huge indicator of the high quality of the department and competency of our staff."

Snyder said public health is really about prevention.

"Public health is different from the medical field in that we are focused on prevention rather than treatment," Snyder said. "The easiest paths to prevention wins are community engagement, smart policies and systems building. I want to focus on these areas to help each county resident reach their full health potential."