"Growing up on our small family farm in Trempealeau County, my family and I worked hard for what we had, and I always felt that there was a world of possibilities for me," Warner said. "However, in many of the rural areas of Wisconsin that is no longer the case. I have been devastated to see the loss of family farms and the tragic decline in support for public schools. Children can no longer dream of a world of opportunity after graduation, because they are too worried about where their next meal will come from.

"That is why I am running for State Assembly," Warner added. "I'm ready to fight for the people of rural Wisconsin and ensure they have the same opportunities I was afforded."

Warner attended UW-Oshkosh and became a trailblazer in her field of real estate, becoming a real estate agent when few women were a part of the profession. She owned and managed successful real estate companies and served on REALTOR and MLS boards for Janesville, the Fox Valley and the Wisconsin Realtors Association. Warner taught real estate law and ethics in Janesville, Madison, Appleton, Beloit, Ill., and Arizona. She continuously promoted private property rights in her markets and created continuing education programs in Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Warner has a deep history of volunteerism in her community as well. She served on the board of Dane County Advocates for Battered Women and is a frequent volunteer with the Humane Society and the Mondovi Garden Club. She is married, has grown children and three young granddaughters.

"I have great passion for serving the public and after years of consensus building and putting the needs of my clients first, it is clear to me that I can best serve our community and state by becoming your next assembly representative," Warner said. "I look forward to talking with the people of the 93rd Assembly District and learning more about their vision for the future of Wisconsin."

The 93rd is a far-reaching district including four townships in Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Maxville Township in Buffalo County, most of Pierce County and the southern five townships of Dunn County. Election day is Nov. 6.