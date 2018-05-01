SVSB moves forward with construction plans

"I think we're heading in a good direction," he said, "but we've still got a lot of work to do."

The survey is done to discover things that need to be worked on, things that are going well, and what the district can do to keep improving.

Haack said the results are compared to previous years and to national norms. The survey results go to the district leadership team, which includes staff and administrators. That group analyzes the data and determines what needs to be worked on for the next year.

"It's a goal-setting tool," Haack said.

This year, staff have seemed interested in improving communication throughout the district, Haack said.

"It's improving," he said. "But we still want to keep getting better."

Another area the administration team will take a look at is building-wide initiatives. Those may be staff initiatives or could affect curriculum. The administration will continue to look into those areas and do more research before making any specific plans.

Orange Frog

One district-wide initiative that's already gotten started, and continues to grow, is the Orange Frog Project. The titular orange frog is from a book by Shawn Achor, which allegorically discusses choosing to do things that make one happy in order to increase productivity.

The district has sent staff to "orange frog" workshops in the past, and now those staff members are holding two workshops on May 18 and 19 for staff and a select number of students.

"People have really grabbed on it and are moving forward with it," said Haack. "Some students are excited about it and getting involved.

"The advantages of being happy are research-based, and it's true. I think if we can keep making them more and more a culture of our buildings, I think we'll see a lot of advantages."

Haack said other school districts that have begun working with the Orange Frog project have seen benefits.

Elementary plans

The school board held meetings on March 14 and 15 to gather input on the elementary school building's future from community members.

"Those meetings went well," Haack said. "We got some good feedback on just some general ideas on location and what people thought."

He said people also asked good questions.

"We're working with our architects and builders to get some cost estimates," Haack said.

The district is working to gather more information to share with community members, so they can make an informed decision on what they'd like to see happen with the future of the school.

Haack said there was no consensus at the meetings on what should happen with the school.

"Some folks thought that in town was the best place for it, some folks thought that one campus at (the middle/high school) location was the best for it."

He said location will be a key consideration as the elementary's future is decided.

The next steps include:

• Getting rough pricing estimate information for different options for the elementary school

• Having the board narrow down the options for the elementary

• More community input sessions

• Have some alternatives narrowed down by fall

• A community wide survey around early fall

• A referendum, provided the survey results are conclusive

Middle/high school renovations

Renovations at the middle/high school are also ready to move along this summer, Haack said.

Starting around the beginning of July, the school will be a "construction area."

The work will include renovating the parking lot; updating lighting inside to LED lighting in areas including the commons, gym, hallways and more; and resurfacing floors in the locker rooms.

The district is also looking to acquire a state grant for an upgrade to the school security system, including an upgraded camera system and a secure entrance to the building. Haack said the district is also looking into the possibility of getting a film installed on windows to prevent breakage.