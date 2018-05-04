--

Need for more health care workers glaring in rural areas, experts say

State and federal programs are helping candidates wanting a career in emergency medical services.

The two-day Midwest EMS Expo in La Crosse wraps up Thursday. The experts say there is a shortage of health care workers across the country and the problem is at its worst in rural areas. With the giant baby boomer generation dealing with the health challenges brought on by age, the need is growing faster than the supply EMS professionals.

Recruiters say they are going after high school students now to tell them about emergency medical services and hopefully inspire them to seek a career in that field. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill last month expanding grants for students. The American Ambulance Association is pushing for changes at the national level.

--

DNR ordered to develop strict regulations due to CWD

The Department of Natural Resources has been ordered to rewrite regulations to require captive deer farms in Wisconsin to make their fencing stronger.

That could mean a second fence, an electrified barrier, or some form of impermeable physical barrier. Gov. Scott Walker issued the directive this week as chronic wasting disease continues to spread across the state. Walker also wants regulations that ban the movement of live deer from captive deer farms in counties affected by CWD. Walker says it's time to get more aggressive against the disease that has killed hundreds of deer in Wisconsin.

--

UW-Stevens Point committee asks for more time planning cuts

Plans for cutting 13 majors at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point were supposed to be finalized by this month.

Instead, a university committee is asking for more time. When the cuts were first announced in March, students protested. The school says it has been notified of a higher-than-expected number of retirements and departures. Officials say it's possible the expenses have dropped enough the programs won't have to be cut — or, at least, some can be saved. The deadline for a final plan has been extended three months to August 1st.

--

WisDOT works on improvements at La Crosse eagle-viewing area

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it will have the eagle viewing area in La Crosse open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.

The improvements are part of a major construction project at Exit 3 off Interstate 90 at the Black River. People coming to watch the eagles will find benches and walking paths so they can enjoy nature’s beauty. The construction crews have been working to add green space. All of the trees have been transplanted, but there is still some finishing work to be completed.

--

Construction begins on new center for men in need

Construction is underway on the Hope Renewal Center for men in Eau Claire.

City officials say the center will be located on Mercantile Drive on Eau Claire's west side. Hope Gospel Mission says the new 48-bed men's center will have an exercise area, classrooms, a computer lab, and dining facilities. Mission officials say the goal of the facility is to serve men who are homeless, hungry, and suffering from substance abuse.