--

Family members suffer bedbug bites at Dells resort

Members of a Milwaukee family say bedbugs ruined their birthday celebration at a Wisconsin Dells resort.

The group of girls woke up Saturday morning covered in bite marks and itching. Baker's Sunset Bay Resort confirms the problem, saying the group was compensated. The Sauk County Health Department reports no complaints from resort visitors over the last nine years. A professional pest control company treated the room Monday and the victims say they have been using over-the-counter medication for the bites.

--

Medical helicopter had been inspected the day before crash

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't list a cause of last month's fatal crash of a medical helicopter in Oneida County.

Pilot Rico Caruso, flight nurse Klint Mitchell, and flight paramedic Gregory Rosenthal were killed. The FAA says the chopper had been inspected the day before it went down. Federal accident investigators say it hit a tree about 70 feet tall that night, slamming into the ground at a steep angle. The crew was returning to Woodruff after delivering a patient to Madison.

--

New Tomah development to go up at site of former Tee Pee Supper Club

A $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help fund a Tomah project at the site of the former Tee Pee Supper Club.

The $11 million facility will include a restaurant, a bar and banquet hall, with a mix of office and residential space. The Tee Pee was a Tomah staple for decades in the downtown area. It closed four years ago. Local officials anticipate the new project will mean 35 jobs for the local economy. The restaurant could open by December. Similar grants were awarded to Rice Lake and Soldiers Grove.

--

State senator ordered to take anti-harassment classes

State Sen. Lena Taylor has agreed to be trained in anti-harassment policies and coached in communication and management.

The Milwaukee Democrat had been accused of retaliating and bullying by a former worker in her office. Taylor was also removed from her position on the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. She has raised concerns about the way the claims against her were handled and called the complainer a "disgruntled employee." At the same time, Taylor is dealing with a disorderly conduct ticket she got for an April incident at a Milwaukee bank where she’s accused of using racially charged language in an argument.

--

3 charged in fight outside UW-Madison dorm caught on video

Three people have admitted being involved in a weekend fight outside a dorm on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.

Charges were filed against Michael Glozman, Aiden Faust, and Hogan Webb after they came forward. Glozman is charged with a misdemeanor, while Faust and Webb face felony charges. The fight was captured on video by an onlooker Friday night near Sellery Hall. That led to a campus-wide email alert. The victim suffered a broken wrist and a concussion. The fight was the continuation of a fight outside a downtown bar earlier in the same evening.

--

Man who gunned down neighbor unlikely to see homicide charge

Portage police say it's possible homicide charges won't be filed against a 54-year-old man who shot his neighbor to death Monday.

Investigators say Victor Reynolds and 49-year-old Calvin Eldridge argued over the loud music Reynolds was playing. When Eldridge slammed a door and walked away, police say Reynolds followed him and started a fist fight. That's when Eldridge pulled out a gun and shot his neighbor.

There was apparently a history of arguments between the two men. Eldridge currently faces a charge of recklessly endangering safety. The Columbia County district attorney will determine whether that charge is upgraded.

--

Italian trial begins for man accused of killing UW student

The Italian manslaughter trial for a homeless man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison college student is underway in Rome.

Nineteen-year-old Beau Solomon was drowned in July 2016. His body was discovered in the Tiber River just a few days after he had arrived for a special study program at John Cabot University. Massimo Galioto was arrested two days after Solomon's body was found. Galioto lived in an encampment under a bridge when the student was seen for the last time. His lawyer says police arrested the wrong person.