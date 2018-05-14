--

Driver ejected, killed in Dunn County rollover

The driver did not survive a one-vehicle crash Friday near the town of Grant in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says an SUV rolled several times, ejecting the driver around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The victim died at the scene. Authorities plan to release the driver's name once family is notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Young people abandoning state’s rural areas

A researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison finds that young people go away to college and never move back to the state's more rural areas.

Professor Randy Stoecker studied more than 1,800 Wisconsin municipalities and found fewer than 300 are gaining and keep young adults among their residents. Stoecker says the loss of those young adults can result in higher costs for schools, public services, and recreation.

Ryan: Trump will be asset to GOP candidates

House Speaker Paul Ryan tells Republicans he thinks the president will be an asset to the party's candidates this fall.

Ryan spoke to a crowd of about 600 at the Republican Party convention last weekend. After his speech, he told reporters he doesn't think the controversies involving Donald Trump are resonating with voters in states like Wisconsin. Ryan joined other leaders in warning about a "blue wave" of Democratic candidates trying to take control.

UW-Whitewater officials blame technical issue for false alarm

The warning was issued at 3:11 p.m. Sunday by the emergency alert system at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Students were informed there was "an active threat to life safety on campus," urging them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!" Four minutes later a large message was posted on the university's website saying there was no threat to life or safety. A spokesperson for the school blames a technical issue with the warning system. University Police Chief Matt Kiederlen apologized to students for any undue stress the erroneous warning may have caused. He said the mistake is being investigated.

Walker calls on Natural Resources Board to OK fishing, hunting land purchase

Gov. Scott Walker is asking the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board to approve an easement purchasing nearly 21,000 acres in Sawyer County.

The land in the towns of Winter and Draper would provide opportunities for hunting, trapping and fishing. The largely forested area in north-central Wisconsin is an important habitat for whitetail deer, black bear, wolves and bobcat. There's also many lakes, streams and two class I trout streams. Walker says his administration "continues to look for opportunities to increase the amount of land available for public use. The Natural Resources Board will consider the easement agreement at its next meeting.

Girl, 12, critical after being hit by truck

A 12-year-old girl is being treated at a Green Bay hospital for critical injuries after she was hit by a truck.

The accident happened in the village of Gresham Saturday afternoon. Stockbridge-Munsee police say the girl was crossing the street at about 4 p.m. when she was hit by the truck which was pulling a boat and trailer. The girl's name hasn't been released. Police say no charges are pending against the 27-year-old driver of the truck.

Door County food fight could head to court

The owners of White Cottage Red Door in Fish Creek say they could take the Gibraltar Town Board to court over food.

Kevin and Lisa Howard started selling hot sandwiches from a food cart in their parking lot. That idea was a hit — but only with the customers. The Town of Gibraltar is threatening to fine the Howard $500 a day due to its new ordinance banning all businesses on wheels. The Institute for Justice and the Howards filed an official notice saying the ordinance is unconstitutional. If the town doesn't respond in 120 days, a lawsuit will be filed. Peak tourist season is approaching and the food cart has to remain closed, for now.