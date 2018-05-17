Ridgeland resident Edward Woodbery is accused of assaulting an intoxicated victim in western Wisconsin. She told investigators she had been drinking in a bar, so she called for a cab. Woodbery was the cab driver. She says he raped her inside the car, then again at his apartment. His DNA matched an unsolved 2011 sexual assault in Green Bay. It also was connected to a case of sexual assault in Chicago.

--

Taser-waving student arrested at school

Witnesses tell police a 16-year-old student at Madison West High School was "waving a taser around" and shouting obscenities Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the school at about 2 p.m. and they took the student into custody. The teenager tried to run away when officers approached, but he was caught after a brief foot chase. He faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting. Nobody was injured during the disruption. The suspect was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. His name won’t be released due to his age.

--

DOJ investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last Friday in Clark County.

Kelly Gene Abbott was killed in a gunfight with authorities after a high-speed chase. Investigators say Abbott exchanged shots with Clark County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Klemm and Loyal Police Officer Jacob Schar. Neither officer was hit. Authorities were chasing Abbott because he had a felony arrest warrant in his name. He reportedly had a weapon in his hand when he stepped out of his vehicle after its tires had been flattened by stop sticks.

--

Head wound leaves Madison man in extremely critical condition

Madison police have arrested a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting which left a 24-year-old victim in extremely critical condition with a head wound.

Police say the shooting happened during a conflict between two men who know each other. No names have been released. Witnesses told investigators the accused shooter ran from the area and tried to steal a vehicle so he could get away. Officers found him hiding in a maintenance room of a nearby apartment building. No weapon has been recovered. The shooting suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts he apparently suffered during a fight.

--

Grand Chute woman accused of sexually assaulting her children

The Outagamie County District Attorney's Office is expected to charge a 33-year-old mother with incest for the alleged sexual assault of her children.

The woman's name hasn't been released. She is being held in the Outagamie County Jail. Grand Chute police arrested her Monday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ages of the children involved haven't been specified. A statement from the Grand Chute Police Department indicates the children are safe.

--

DNR to schedule public hearings on new CWD regulations

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board has been asked to schedule a hearing on new chronic wasting disease regulations.

The June 11 hearing would be held at a regularly scheduled meeting in Portage. Gov. Scott Walker has directed the DNR to write regulations banning the movement of whole deer carcasses out of counties affected by the disease unless they are headed to a taxidermist or meat processor. Other changes concern movement of live deer from those counties and enhanced fencing requirements for deer farms.

--

100-year prison sentence handed down in fatal motorcycle shop standoff

A Winnebago County judge has sentenced a defendant to a 100-year prison term for his role in a standoff at a Neenah motorcycle shot two years ago.

One of Brian Flatoff's hostages was killed by police at Eagle Nation Cycles in December 2015. Flatoff's insanity defense was rejected and the jury found him guilty on 14 felony charges last March. Prosecutors told the court he shot at officers and was responsible for the sequence of events which resulted in the death of hostage Michael Funk. Flatoff has said he will appeal his conviction.

--

No charges filed in death of Wis. mental hospital patient

Investigators with the Oshkosh Police Department have determined a patient who died at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute fell on purpose.

That's one of the reasons prosecutors have decided not to charge anyone in the death. The man's name hasn't been released. Wisconsin regulators became involved when it was discovered that the patient wasn't transferred to a hospital for 14 hours after suffering a head injury. He required surgery for bleeding on the brain, then died a few weeks later.

--

Damage to downtown Milwaukee church estimated at $17M

Milwaukee fire officials estimate the damage to the historic Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at $17 million.

Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says it's still too early in the investigation to determine the official cause of the four-alarm fire. Published reports indicate heating tools placed on scaffolding likely ignited the roof. A construction project was underway when the fire broke out Tuesday. The church building was built 140 years ago in Milwaukee's downtown area.