Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen said in a statement, "Wisconsin's robust manufacturing industry is growing, we have more people employed than ever before, and the number of unemployed Wisconsinites is approaching record lows as our unemployment rate is among the lowest in the country."

--

Waters off Apostle Island have highest concentration of plastic pollution

A two-year study found the highest concentration of plastic pollution at a national park is found in the waters surrounding the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

Micro-plastic fibers come from clothing, deteriorating nets or broken fishing lines. The study by the National Park Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Clemson University is continuing this summer. Researchers found that local conditions play a bigger role in the concentration of plastic pollution than being close to a heavily-populated area does.

--

Man who killed mother wants out of mental health facility

A Sun Prairie man who decapitated his mother three years ago says he should be released from the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.

Matthew Skalitzky was found not competent to stand trial on first-degree intentional homicide charges in June 2016. He had killed 68-year-old Jane Skalitzky by using a sword, saying he believed she was an "inhuman clone." Dane County Judge Josann Reynolds has given the state 60 days to produce a plan for Skalitzky's release.

--

Shortage of correctional officers cost state $42M

Wisconsin taxpayers were on the hook for more than $42 million in overtime pay for correctional officers last year.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections currently has about 920 unfilled jobs. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau says about one in eight corrections positions are vacant right now. The Waupun and Redgranite correctional institutions are handicapped by 20 percent of their jobs remaining unfilled. The department has focused efforts on recruiting new officers, retaining the ones they have and increasing the pay, but the shortage isn't showing any signs of getting better.

--

Child dies in Portage apartment fire

The Portage Fire Department reports the death of a young child in a Sunday morning apartment fire.

The victim's name and age haven't been released. Emergency responders were called to the Ram Hotel apartments just before 10 a.m. While Portage police officers were helping residents evacuate the structure, they were told a young child might be trapped on the fifth floor. Fire and smoke initially stopped the would-be rescuers, but firefighters were eventually able to find the child — who later died at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage. People who were displaced from their apartments have been offered temporary shelter at the Portage Presbyterian Church.

--

Man dies from fall-related injuries after trying to help crash victim

DeForest police say a 25-year-old Monona man has died of the injuries he suffered when he fell from an overpass while trying to help a traffic accident victim.

A 61-year-old driver lost control on Highway 51 Saturday night and struck several guardrails, his car coming to a rest in a traffic lane. The younger man stopped to help, but he fell onto a road below the overpass while he was trying to get the first driver free. The driver suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, but he has been charged with operating while intoxicated. No names have been released. The man who fell died early Sunday morning.

--

Northern Wis. authorities search for shooter in homicide

Authorities in northern Wisconsin are searching for the suspected shooter in a homicide case.

Investigators say they found the suspect vehicle thought to be stolen by 31-year-old Preston Kraft. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office identified the shooting victim as 53-year-old Robert Pettit of Conrath. He was killed Friday afternoon. Law enforcement officials haven't said what led up to the shooting. They say Kraft should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Department.

(Rusk County Sheriff: 715-532-2200)

--

Former DA reprimanded for texts to client

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reprimanded a former Lincoln County district attorney for sending inappropriate texts to a client.

Attorney John Schellpfeffer was representing the victim in divorce proceedings, a paternity case and two child protective services cases when the messages were sent. On one occasion, he texted the client to "wear something sexy" to a meeting. Other sexual jokes and memes Schellpfeffer sent were included in the complaint. He represented the woman from March to December in 2016. He wasn't serving as a DA when the questionable communications were sent and he is currently in private practice in Merrill.