Heavy rains that began June 16 caused record flooding in northwestern Wisconsin, washing out and damaging several roads, bridges and culverts. If the disaster request is approved, FEMA would cover 75 percent of the costs of flood response and recovery.

Longtime politician Mike Ellis dies at 77

A Republican politician who served in the Wisconsin Legislature for more than four decades has died.

His family says Mike Ellis was 77 years old when he died Friday morning. Ellis was president of the Wisconsin Senate from 2011 until he stepped down in 2015. He was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1970, then moved to the Senate in 1982. He was known for his passion for issues and enhanced his reputation when he broke his gavel during a debate over an abortion bill.

Vernon County authorities looking for would-be child abductor

Authorities in Vernon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who tried to snatch a 9-year-old child last week.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in La Farge. The child was walking alone when the suspect reportedly attempted an abduction from behind. The child kicked the suspect, broke free and managed to run away. Searchers from the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, the La Farge police and the Kickapoo Valley Reserve police were quickly on the scene, searching for the man in his 20s who was wearing red shoes. The child wasn't injured.

Woman accused of leaving her 5 kids in car while gambling

A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing five counts of criminal child neglect for an incident at a casino earlier this month.

Investigators say Takeshia Stanton left her five children in a vehicle parked in a casino garage for up to four hours while she was gambling. The children range in age from 3 months to 13 years old. A customer spotted them in the car July 2 with the windows rolled up. Casino security called the police. The incident happened at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino July 2.

Parade-goer, 4, has leg run over by milk truck

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a four-year-old boy suffered a "significant leg injury" Sunday when he was hurt while watching a parade.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Investigators say he was retrieving candy during the Lions Parade in Denmark when he got too close to a truck and the milk tanker ran over his leg. Witnesses say he was pinned under the vehicle for a short time. Deputies are still investigating the accident, but no charges have been filed and it isn't believed that drugs or alcohol were factors. The child is being treated at a local hospital. The truck is owned by R. Schlies Transfer, Inc.

Walker declares states of emergency in Sun Prairie, Dane County

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is declaring a state of emergency for the city of Sun Prairie and Dane County due to the explosion and fire.

The executive order directs state agencies to continue providing aid to the community and its citizens as they recover from last week's devastating fire. A gas leak July 10 led to an explosion that leveled a city block and killed Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr. Many people lost their homes and dozens of businesses were impacted. Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to repair damaged roads once debris is removed and the investigation is over. Walker says he's been working with federal agencies to identify programs to assist Sun Prairie.

Wis. hospitals dealing with medication shortages

Wisconsin hospitals have been running out of medications like morphine, forcing them to seek alternatives.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is forming a task force to address the shortages which date back at least seven years and have continued to be a persistent problem. The last six months have been particularly challenging to Wisconsin hospitals. A spokesperson for UW Hospitals and Clinics says there has been no impact on patients there. The biggest problem appears to be with medications used by emergency departments.

Racine Bar the scene of yet another shooting

Sleepy's Tropical Paradise in Racine apparently isn't that sleepy.

Police are searching for the shooter who wounded three people outside the bar early Sunday morning. No names have been released. Investigators say an argument outside Sleepy's at about 2 a.m. escalated into gunfire. All three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Less than three months ago, another shooting took place at the same bar. Police shot Jeremiah Golden March 23 when he fired his gun into the air, then refused to comply with officers' commands to drop the weapon.