Council approves sewer increases

The city council approved a request for a 3 percent increase in sewer base and usage rates beginning Sept. 1, 2018. This recommended rate was suggested through an extensive study that focused on developing extra charges for users who contribute extra quantities of wastewater characteristics into the city's sewer system. The council said the increased rates will have a greater effect on commercial users compared to residential users.

Police Department purchases new radios

The city council approved the purchase of nine new portable radios for the police department for just under $20,000. The current radios are close to ten years old and are no longer available for replacement parts, according to Sgt. Eric Michaels. The new radios are normally priced at over $7,000, but the department will be able to get a deal by purchasing each one for only a little over $2,000 each. This creates a savings of over $35,000 on the projected value. The lower price means there is no warranty on the radios, but they are brand new and will be in working condition when they arrive.