--

UW-System leader opposes Walker’s proposed tuition-freeze extension

The head of the U-W System say extending a six-year tuition freeze could begin to threaten the quality of the education provided to students.

President Ray Cross supports raising tuition at the rate of inflation. Cross was reacting to Gov. Scott Walker's promise to extend the freeze another four years, if he is re-elected. Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the freeze in 2012. Three of the eight Democrats running against Walker support the freeze, three oppose it — and two haven't taken a position on the question.

--

Black River Falls man sentenced prison in fatal OWI crash

A plea agreement with Jackson County prosecutors will send a Black River Falls man to prison for 10 years.

Forty-year-old Thomas Jahnke ran a stop sign six years ago, slamming his truck into a woman's car, killing 24-year-old Kayla Konemann. The prosecutor told the court Jahnke's blood-alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit the night he caused the crash. The plea deal was agreed upon three months ago and he was sentenced Wednesday.

--

Challenges remain for passage of Kimberly-Clark incentives

One Republican state senator is already on the record saying he won't support a bill granting tax breaks to Kimberly-Clark.

Following union approval of a new contract, the incentives are needed as part of the effort to convince the paper company to keep two Wisconsin plants open. Earlier this year, Kimberly-Clark announced plans to shut down those plants and put more than 600 workers off the job. The Assembly has already given its approval to the incentive package. State Sen. Chris Kapenga says offering packages like the one given to Foxconn Technologies sets a bad precedent.

--

Chetek man suspected of 7th OWI after multiple hit-and-run reports

A Chetek man tells New Richmond police he wasn't trying to get away from them when he refused to stop, he was trying to get rid of all the people following him.

Witnesses say Wade Davis slammed his vehicle into several cars in New Richmond Monday at about 5:15 p.m. Pursuing police officers say he was going 85 miles-an-hour in a 45 zone when they first started chasing Davis. He eventually stopped in a hospital parking lot and was arrested. Davis has a St. Croix County Circuit Court appearance scheduled for tomorrow where he will face charges including OWI-seventh offense.

--

Parole officer overseeing sex offenders accused of molesting child

A Wisconsin Department of Correction parole officer has resigned after being charged with sexual assault of a child.

The state says Reynaldo Rosalez's job was supervising sex offenders. He's accused of touching the backside of a 10-year-old girl as she stood next to him in her home two weeks ago. The girl told her mother she didn't tell him to stop because he was drunk and she was afraid he would become violent. She went to her bedroom, but she says Rosalez followed her, pulled her pants and underwear down, and began to caress her again.

--

Oshkosh corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Police say a correctional officer is accused of having sexual contact with an inmate at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Thirty-eight-year-old April Paulsen is charged with second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff member. Paulsen is also accused of giving the inmate nude photos of herself. Prison security and Oshkosh police say they acted on a tip when they began an investigation on May 11, about one month after Paulsen began working at the medium-security prison. Investigators say both the inmate and Paulsen worked in the kitchen. Paulsen is due back in court Aug. 6.

--

Harley-Davidson sales fall 6.4% nationally

Harley-Davidson's domestic sales are down in the second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle giant is reporting sales of its bikes in the United States fell by 6.4 percent, dragging net income and revenue down compared to the same period last year. Net income came in at $242 million, with consolidated revenue of $1.71 billion, down from $259 million and $1.7 billion, respectively. Harley-Davidson officials will announce details of what they're calling the company's accelerated strategy for growth next week.