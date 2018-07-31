--

Teen sentenced to prison for killing city building inspector

One of three men charged with shooting a Milwaukee building inspector to death last year is going to prison for 30 years.

Nineteen-year-old Deshaun Scott was convicted on a lesser charge in the death of Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz. Scott and two other men were sitting in an S-U-V they had stolen when they decided to take Zyszkiewicz's sports car. He, 18-year-old Qhualun Shaw and 22-year-old Eric Smiley Junior were arrested a few hours later. Scott took responsibility for being involved in the killing but maintained he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.

--

Formal charges filed against man accused of killing Milwaukee officer

Milwaukee County prosecutors have filed formal charges against Jonathan Copeland Jr.

He's the Milwaukee man accused of shooting officer Michael Michalski to death. If convicted of homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon, Copeland would face a sentence of life in prison. Michalski was killed while officers were trying to arrest Copeland on felony drug charges. Body camera video shows the suspect ambushing the officer after hiding under a pile of clothing.

--

State says disk contains no undisclosed material

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a CD containing images of sexual violence against young women was turned over to the defense in the Steven Avery murder trial.

Avery and his nephew were found guilty of killing freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. His attorney claims Avery didn't get a fair trial because the contents of the CD weren't shown to the jury. Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner is asking the court for an evidentiary hearing. The defense says it never received the videos.

--

Eau Claire man gets 4 years for possessing gun

A 41-year-old felon will return to prison for four years for illegally possessing a gun.

Zan Morgan pleaded guilty to the federal charge last May. Eau Claire police stopped the vehicle Morgan was driving last year. Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and, when they started to conduct a search, Morgan told them he had a gun under the driver's seat. The Eau Claire man has a lengthy criminal record dating back at least 15 years.

--

Plans to reconfigure paper mill will mean 321 jobs for Appleton area

Midwest Paper Group reports it will spend $30 million to reconfigure a paper mill to make a different product.

The company plans to install new equipment which will convert waste paper to medium and liner-board used in packaging. The plan for the former Appleton Coated Paper Mill is expected to create 321 new jobs by the year 2020. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is chipping in $1.8 million in state tax credits based on the company's job promises. The mill was restarted last winter and many former workers at Appleton Coated are already back on the job.

--

U.S. Sen. Johnson encouraged by possible EU deal

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he's encouraged by a possible European Union deal.

On CBS' Face The Nation, the Wisconsin Republican says he's happy President Donald Trump is calling for a truce with the European Commission on trade wars. He says both sides need to create a united front against China. Johnson says he believes the decision means Trump is listening to what Americans want. He also says he does not support a $12 billion aid program to farmers and calls it a depression-era program that would be a mess if implemented. He believes an end to trade wars and tariffs would prevent that from happening.