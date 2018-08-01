The Milwaukee Common Council has approved a proposal that would have the scooters removed from public streets and sidewalks. Mayor Tom Barrett still has to sign it. Cities like St. Paul and St. Louis have already removed the scooters. The seizures in Milwaukee could begin as soon as next week.

Harley-Davidson offering smaller bikes, electric engines

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson says it will offer new products in an effort to expand its customer base and increase sales.

The motorcycle maker plans to introduce an electric model called LiveWire next year, with no clutch and no gears. Harley-Davidson is also working on plans to open smaller stores in urban areas. The company is dealing with falling sales figures in the United States. Because its bikes are growing in popularity in Asia and India, it plans to develop bikes with 250-500 cubic centimeter engines, more in keeping with the overseas market.

Roof collapses in 2-alarm Pewaukee plant fire

Pewaukee fire crews say flames were coming out of the roof of a business when they arrived shortly after midnight Tuesday.

All 20 employees inside NCL Graphic Specialties got out safely. Firefighters were slowed by a roof collapse and exploding chemicals inside the building. The fire became so intense, there wasn't enough water to control the flames. About 100 firefighters from several departments were involved in fighting the two-alarm fire.

Shots fired during crowded La Crosse house party

La Crosse police say a large crowd had gathered for a party lasting into the early hours of Sunday morning when gunshots were fired.

Two men had a confrontation at about 4:30 a.m. A man who was shot suffered a leg wound and was treated and released from a nearby hospital. Police say the incident is still being investigated and no arrests have been made. Officers had responded to the location on the city's south side when a neighbor complained about the loud party.

Man survives leap from 8th-story window

A 50-year-old man in Sheboygan has survived a leap out of an eighth-floor window.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. They were told the suspect was beating his former girlfriend. The woman's companion interceded and the two men fought before the suspect tried to jump out of a nearby window. He was stopped in that attempt, but broke away, ran up two floors, removed a screen and jumped. Sheboygan police say he suffered serious injuries after hitting a tree on the way down. His name hasn't been released.

$1.4M state grant pays for lead pipe removal

A state grant worth $1.4 million will cover the cost of removing lead pipes from about 460 homes in Racine.

City officials estimate there are at least 10,000 homes with water pipes which could offer a health hazard. Construction crews have already started the work. Nine percent of Racine kids tested three years ago were found to have high levels of lead in their blood. Local officials say lead water pipes were a routine feature of homes built between the late 19th Century and the mid-1940s.