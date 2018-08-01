The vote will come at the board's August meeting, in which a super majority vote of ¾ of the board is necessary to accept the proposal. Any members who are absent from the meeting will count as a no vote.

There are 21 different projects budgeted for the $8 million, including 10 bridges, three box culverts, five mainline rail replacements and three roads. The construction will be split over two years, with close to $5 million in projects in 2019 and $3 million in 2020.

Joe Murray, who does financial advising worker for the county, explained the proposed financing options to the County Board. The first option focuses on a level debt service, which would be around $927,000 each year until 2028. He likened this to "swallowing a pill one time" for the large tax increase beginning in 2019.

The second option would be to build up the debt service over time, which wouldn't create as large of an increase in 2019. However, the amount would raise from about $600,000 in 2019 to over $1 million by 2012 and almost $1.2 million in 2028. This would push the principal into the future, which would increase the cost by over $170,000 in interest by the end of 2028.

With the first reading completed, the board will now approve their desired financing option on Aug. 28. The actual sale and Sale Resolution will be acted upon at the Oct. 23 meeting if passed.

Chairperson Jeff Holst said that option one is what has been suggested at the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, mainly because it would save the county about $175,000.

"We can catch up with the infrastructure we've ignored for the last 15 years," Holst said. "I think our highway (department) has been treated unfairly and our roads are showing it. I fully support this, and interest rates are low. It would be a good investment for the future of Pierce County."

District 11 Supervisor Neil Gulbranson also made it a point that there should be continual effort to put pressure on state legislature and representatives to help with road and construction costs, so that all of the problems aren't solely on the locals.

Other methods of raising funds through options like wheel taxes were discussed, but the board seemed to think the wheel tax wouldn't be viable at the county level.

Chad Johnson, commissioner of the highway department, also spoke to detail the coming changes. He said about two-thirds of the work would be private, while one-third would be done with county labor and equipment. In 2012 a list of 12 bridges that needed attention was put together, and only six have been finished in the last six years. Four more have also been added that need some level of attention that aren't affordable through levy for bridge funds.

If the department tried to get the money through federal funds, Johnson predicted it would take five or six years before any progress would be made. Receiving the funding now would allow them to get to work on multiple bridges that have posted weight restrictions that need necessary replacements.

Other Business

• A first reading occured for a resolution that would transfer funds from the general fund into the County Veterans Service Office budget in order to purchase a new veterans transportation van. The current van was bought in 2012 and needs over $5,000 in repairs annually, according to Holst. The proposal would approve a transfer of money not to exceed $25,000 for a new Ford Transit van to be better equipped to get veterans back and forth between hospitals and necessary destinations.

• A first reading occured for amendments to a number of zoning ordinances within the Pierce County Code. This includes residential structures in Agricultural Zoning Districts being increased to a maximum of 45 feet tall. Also, non habitable structures under 100 square feet that can be easily moved can be exempt from a land use permit (such as some sheds), and structures like shipping containers in residential districts will be permitted on a temporary basis. A vacant manufactured home can also be permitted as a temporary accessory structure only in non-residential zoning districts.

• The board passed amendments to change language involving the administrative coordinator position and add designee language concerning performance reviews.