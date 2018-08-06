--

Baldwin announces $62M in transportation funding for Wis.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she has secured nearly $62 million for Wisconsin transportation infrastructure in a fiscal year 2019 appropriations bill.

Baldwin says the state will receive $45.8 million for road and bridge projects, $10.5 million for bridge repairs across the state,$2.3 million for improvements at railway-highway crossings, and $3 million for public transportation. Baldwin said, "these investments will ensure that Wisconsin roads, bridges and railways can continue to play a vital role in helping manufacturers and small businesses transport their products to the markets they serve."

--

2 people die in weekend drownings in Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes police report two separate drownings have left a 54-year-old woman and a 3-old boy dead.

Both incidents happened Sunday afternoon. Officers say they found several people trying to revive the woman when they arrived at Lance Park on Lake Mary shortly after 12:30 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. A little over three hours later paramedics were called to Musial Beach on Lake Elizabeth. Onlookers were performing CPR on the boy, but he died after he was also taken to Aurora Memorial. The names of the two victims haven't been released.

--

Wis. Supreme Court to hear arguments in sex assault case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments next month in a sexual assault case involving the former police chief in Wheeler.

Gary Wayerski is currently serving a 14-year prison term for the repeated sexual assaults of two teenage boys. Wayerski is asking the state's high court to overturn his conviction and grant him a new trial. He says his lawyer was "deficient" for keeping him off the stand and denying him the chance to counter some of the testimony. He also claims prosecutors failed to turn over some evidence.

--

Sun Prairie gas leak evacuation comes less than 1 month after disaster

Sun Prairie police evacuated a neighborhood near the high school Friday night when a gas leak was reported.

Less than a month ago, a gas leak in the city's downtown area caused a fatal explosion and fire. A crew from We Energies dealt with the problem and gave the all-clear for residents to return to their homes at about midnight, three-and-a-half hours after the first report. Several buildings were destroyed by the July 10th explosion which left a firefighter dead. Friday's gas leak was less than one mile away from the still-devastated scene.

--

Man found guilty in beating death of landlady

A Dane County jury is convicting a Middleton man in the April 2017 beating death of his landlady.

The 12-member jury deliberated four hours Friday before finding 54-year-old Jack Hamann guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 82-year-old Agnes Bram. Prosecutors claimed Hamann beat Bram over the head with a hammer-like blunt instrument in her laundry room and then dragged her body to the garage. Bram's daughter and grandson discovered the body a day later. Investigators used blood and DNA evidence to link Hamann to the crime scene. Hamann was renting a room in Bram's home and witnesses testified that she was having problems with Hamann and was going to tell him to leave.

--

Madison man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for bank robberies

A Madison man will spend 21 years in federal prison for two bank robberies last fall.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Jay'Von Flemming was sentenced to 14 years for armed bank robbery and seven years for brandishing a firearm during a robbery. He pleaded guilty to robbing the Stoughton Home Savings Bank last October and admitted that he robbed the Bank Mutual in Portage in September 2017. Flemming and a co-defendant led Dane County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase after robbing the Stoughton bank and were arrested after crashing the car. Money taken from the bank and firearms were recovered from their vehicle. Flemming was also ordered to pay restitution for the Portage bank robbery.

--

Delton firefighter returns to work after 6 months of recovery

Six months after he suffered critical injuries on the job, a Sauk County firefighter has returned to work.

Joe Sabol was hit by a vehicle Feb. 3 while he was conducting traffic at the scene of an accident on Interstate 90-94. He returned to work Wednesday after "countless hours of rehab." The department is using his return to duty as an opportunity to remind drivers to move over and slow down when they are approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.