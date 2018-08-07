Search
    Wisconsin primary election: Statewide roundup

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:34 a.m.

    Voters across Wisconsin will see numerous statewide offices on the Aug. 14 primary ballot.

    Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and more will be narrowed as they near the Nov. 6 general election.

    Competitive primary races in Wisconsin include:

    Governor, Democratic

    Andy Gronik (withdrew)

    Matt Flynn

    Residence: Milwaukee

    Occupation: Attorney, former Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman

    Website: https://forwardwithflynn.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11896

    Tony Evers

    Residence: Madison

    Occupation: Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction

    Website: https://www.tonyevers.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11880

    Josh Pade

    Residence: Milwaukee

    Occupation: Attorney

    Website: https://www.padeforwisconsin.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Campaign-2018

    Mike McCabe

    Residence: Altoona

    Occupation: Founder, president of Blue Jean Nation grassroots group; former Wisconsin Democracy Campaign director

    Website: https://www.governorbluejeans.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11629

    Mahlon Mitchell

    Residence: Fitchburg

    Occupation: President, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin

    Website: https://mahlonmitchell.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12368

    Kelda Roys

    Residence: Madison

    Occupation: Attorney, business owner

    Website: https://keldaforgovernor.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12356

    Paul Soglin

    Residence: Madison

    Occupation: Mayor, city of Madison

    Website: https://paulsoglinforgovernor.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11678

    Kathleen Vinehout

    Residence: Alma

    Occupation: Organic farmer, state senator-District 31

    Website: https://www.kathleenvinehout.org/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11873

    Dana Wachs (withdrew)

    U.S. Senate, Republican

    Kevin Nicholson

    Residence: Delafield

    Occupation: Business adviser

    Website: https://nicholsonforsenate.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12563

    Leah Vukmir

    Residence: Brookfield

    Occupation: Nurse, state senator

    Website: https://leahvukmir.com/

    Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12570

    Other races 

    Other statewide primary races, the video interviews for which are at www.wiseye.org/Campaign-2018, include:

    Secretary of state (GOP): Jay Schroeder, Spencer Zimmerman

    Secretary of state (Democrat): Doug La Follette (incumbent), Arvina Martin

    State treasurer (Democrat): Dawn M. Sass, Cynthia Kaump, Sarah Godlewski

    State treasurer (GOP): Travis Hartwig, Jill Millies

    Lt. governor (Democrat): Kurt Kober, Mandela Barnes

