Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Video: Crews practice spill response on the Mississippi River

    By Michael Brun Today at 2:07 p.m.
    1 / 2
    A crew pulls in a containment boom Aug. 8, 2018, near the Red Wing Izaak Walton League Clubhouse on the Mississippi River as part of a yearly river response training exercise by the Red Wing Community Awareness and Emergency Response Organization, or CAER. The exercise was held the same day a train derailment in St. Paul sent 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the river. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    RED WING — The Red Wing Community Awareness and Emergency Response Organization — or CAER — conducted its yearly river response training Aug. 8, 2018, on the Mississippi River.

    The training exercise included the deployment of containment booms, floating barriers that can be used to control oil spills.

    READ MORE: How to get involved: Open house for Hwy. 316 project is Aug. 21 in HastingsOlympians land into Ski Jumping Hall of Fame

    The exercise was held the same day a train derailment near St. Paul sent 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the Mississippi River.

    CAER provides support and facilitation in case of a spill in the Mississippi River, its backwaters and Lake Pepin. Members of the organization include area city and county governments, Xcel Energy, railroads and Wilson Oil.

    ONLINE: http://redwingcaer.org

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicscaerred wingMississippi RiverEnvironmentRiver
    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
    Advertisement
    randomness