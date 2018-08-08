Video: Crews practice spill response on the Mississippi River
RED WING — The Red Wing Community Awareness and Emergency Response Organization — or CAER — conducted its yearly river response training Aug. 8, 2018, on the Mississippi River.
The training exercise included the deployment of containment booms, floating barriers that can be used to control oil spills.
The exercise was held the same day a train derailment near St. Paul sent 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the Mississippi River.
CAER provides support and facilitation in case of a spill in the Mississippi River, its backwaters and Lake Pepin. Members of the organization include area city and county governments, Xcel Energy, railroads and Wilson Oil.
ONLINE: http://redwingcaer.org