The training exercise included the deployment of containment booms, floating barriers that can be used to control oil spills.

The exercise was held the same day a train derailment near St. Paul sent 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the Mississippi River.

CAER provides support and facilitation in case of a spill in the Mississippi River, its backwaters and Lake Pepin. Members of the organization include area city and county governments, Xcel Energy, railroads and Wilson Oil.

