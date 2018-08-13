Plum City, along with 32 other Wisconsin municipalities, were awarded grant money by Gov. Scott Walker from Community Development Block Grant Public Facility and Planning Funds.

According to a recent news release, nearly $15 million coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was given to fund infrastructure and community projects.

"This program is one tool we can use to help us maintain our commitment to local communities across Wisconsin," Walker said, "Congratulations to the 33 communities that were awarded these funds."

Communities must participate in an annual competitive process to win the monies from the Department of Administration's Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources.

Watkins said it is to be determined the exact increase in sewer utility payments, but expects them to go up by about $3 to $6.