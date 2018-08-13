The wreckage of the Piper Lance aircraft was found a few hundred yards south of the runway. It had taken off for a flight to the Wisconsin Dells area.

-----

Authorities search for fugitive after weekend domestic incident

WAUSAU -- A Wausau woman says her former husband was carrying a gun when he forced his way into her home Sunday morning. Authorities in the Wausau area are searching for the 47-year-old Freddie P. Henderson. They say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. The woman managed to get out of her house and call 911 from a neighbor's phone. Wausau police responded, but Henderson had already left. He will be charged with burglary, recklessly endangering safety and domestic-related disorderly conduct when he is caught.

------

3 people shot, 1 man killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police haven't said what led to a triple shooting Sunday night. A man was killed and two children were critically wounded. Investigators say the 5-year-old child was shot three times. Emergency responders were called to the location shortly after 8:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No names have been released. Police are looking for suspects in the shooting.

-----

Major fire damages Menasha's historic Brin Building

MENASHA -- Menasha fire officials say seven apartments and seven businesses were damaged when a fire raged through the city's historic Brin Building last weekend.

The first fire crews arrived on the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. The flames destroyed the roof and most of the second floor. The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department is trying to find out what started the fire, but investigators weren't able to enter the structure at first because the building wasn’t stable. Four of the displaced tenants found temporary housing with the help of the American Red Cross. Others were going to stay with family.

-----

Wisconsin dairy farmers travel to NY for dairy meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of Wisconsin dairy farmers is in New York Monday for what is being called the "Dairy Together Movement." Fluctuating pricing continues to drive people out of the milk production industry. Dairy producers, industry leaders, experts, policymakers and the agriculture media are getting together in Albany, New York. Participants are hoping to share ideas about what could stabilize the market. They flew to the east coast over the weekend and are expected to return home Tuesday. The Wisconsin Farmers Union coordinated the trip.

-----

Trane workers reject contract offer, get set to go on strike

LA CROSSE -- Union members working at the Trane Company plants in La Crosse have rejected the latest contract offer. The Saturday vote means about 470 production and maintenance workers at one location and 12 tool-and-die makers at the second are going on strike.

More negotiations are scheduled and union leadership is hopeful a deal can be reached. The workers who voted say they had doubts about both the wages and benefits listed in the company's final offer.

-----

President Trump criticizes Harley-Davidson for moving production overseas

WASHINGTON, DC -- The latest target of a presidential tweet-storm is Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson. President Donald Trump wrote that many Harley owners plan to boycott the company for moving some of its motorcycle manufacturing work overseas.

The president's tariff dispute with the European Union was getting costly for the motorcycle maker when EU retaliatory tariffs pushed production costs much higher. Trump tweeted that Harley-Davidson's competitors are "coming in our direction" Saturday night.

-----

Madison police arrest 2, break up big parking lot fight

MADISON-- Witnesses tell Madison police both juveniles and adults were involved in a weekend fight in a parking lot. Two people were arrested, a 16-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man. No names were released.

The girl came to the parking lot Saturday night planning to fight the man's daughter. When he showed up, she reportedly pepper-sprayed him. When other people began to come out of some surrounding buildings, the teenager used pepper spray on them, too. The man got in trouble for going to his apartment, grabbing a knife and coming back outside to join the big fight. No serious injuries were reported.

-----

State investigators look into massive Adams County data breach

FRIENDSHIP -- The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigator is checking out a computer used by the Adams County clerk. The state got involved because a data breach involving that computer compromised the personal information of more than 258,000 people.

State investigators say they are looking for evidence of computer crimes and misconduct in office over a five-and-a-half-year period ending last month. County Clerk Cindy Phillippi has not been charged and hasn't been named as a suspect. The laptop computer being checked was the one she used.

-----

Man shot by Eau Claire County deputies makes Dunn County court appearance

MENOMONIE -- A Dunn County judge has ordered a $10,000 bail for a man who was shot by Eau Claire County deputies earlier this week.

Twenty-three-year-old Reese Diesterhaft was appearing in the Menomonie courtroom on a separate case. In that one, he is charged with theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Diesterhaft also faces charges in South Dakota, as well as Eau Claire County. The judge called him a serious flight risk. He has another court appearance next Tuesday.

----

3 men wounded in Milwaukee -- 1 die

MILWAUKEE -- A Thursday night shootout at a gas station in Milwaukee left two men wounded and a third man dead.

The 41-year-old man who died is the ninth homicide victim in Milwaukee in the last nine days. His name hasn't been released and police are still looking for the shooter. Witnesses say customers inside the gas station hit the floor when they heard the shots, then ran for safety. The two wounded men are expected to survive. Investigators say several arrests have been made and they are still looking for a person of interest.

-----

Former prisons director accuses governor, AG of driving him to nearly committing suicide

MADISON -- A former Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary offers harsh criticism of Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney Gen. Brad Schimel in his new book.

Ed Wall says the two treated him so poorly, he nearly committed suicide. Wall headed the state prison system for four years, ending with his 2016 resignation. He left during allegations of abuse at Wisconsin's youth prison. A spokesperson for the governor characterized Wall's charges as false attacks. She points out he was fired for asking a state employee to break the law as he tried to get reinstated to a former position he had held.