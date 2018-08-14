Primary 2018 election results: Here’s how you voted
These are the unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with 57 percent of state precincts reporting.
Steve Boe, 2,287, (21.23 percent)
Jeff Smith, 6,761, (62.75 percent)
Jon Schultz, 1,726, (16.02 percent)Governor (Democrat)
Tony Evers, 140.445, (40 percent)
Matt Flynn, 47,21221,049, (6 percent)
Andy Gronik, 4,082 (1 percent)
Mahlon Mitchell, 47,212, (14 percent)
Mike McCabe, 23,423, (7 percent)
Josh Pade, 1,284 (0 percent)
Kelda Helen Roys, 47,212, (14 percent)
Paul R. Soglin, 16,611 (5 percent)
Kathleen Vinehout, 25,107, (7 percent)
Dana Wachs, 2,731 (1 percent)Governor (Republican)
*Scott Walker, 301,363, (93 percent)
Robert Meyer, 23,099 ( 7 percent)U.S. Senate (Republican)
Charles Barman, 4,827 (2 percent)
Griffin Jones, 5,136 (2 percent)
George C. Lucia, 10,911, (3 percent)
Kevin Nicholson, 129,321, (41 percent)
Leah Vukmir, 168,115, (53 percent)Secretary of State (Democrat)
*Doug La Follette, 238,391 (65 percent)
Arvina Martin, 129,393, (35 percent)Secretary of State (Republican)
Jay Schroeder, 178,194 (72 percent)
Spencer Zimmerman, 71,304, ( 28 percent)State Treasurer (Democrat)
Dawn M. Sass, 103,423 (32 percent)
Cynthia Kaump, ( 24 percent)
Sarah Godlewski, 144,061, (44 percent)State Treasurer (Republican)
Travis Hartwig, 186,428, (72 percent)
Jill Millies, 71,950, (28 percent)Lt. Governor (Democrat)
Kurt Kober, 107,923 (30 percent)
Mandela Barnes, 251,796 (70 percent)7th District Congress (Democrat)
Margaret Engebretson, 16,148 (59 percent)
Brian Ewert, 11,133 (41 percent)