Emergency Responders Rescue Cow In Green County

Emergency responders in Green County say their efforts to help flooding victims weren't restricted to human beings.

The Albany Fire Department, emergency medical services and deputies were called to a farm where the owner was trying to get his cows out of the flood waters. One animal was overwhelmed by the situation and a veterinarian was called in. The cow was given oxygen and wrapped in blankets — and it is now expected to survive the experience. It isn't clear how many cattle had to be removed from the high water.

Marijuana Question To Be On Eau Claire County November Ballot

A referendum question about legalizing marijuana is set to be on Eau Claire County's November ballot. The county board approved the question Tuesday night. Voters will have the choice of making marijuana legal for medical and recreational purposes for those over 21, only legalizing it for medical purposes with a prescription, or keeping the drug illegal. If marijuana is legalized, board supervisors say money from taxes on the drug would be used for education, health care, and infrastructure.

Milwaukee Store Employee Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior

A Milwaukee woman says an employee at K&G Fashion Superstore poked his head through the curtains of a changing room three times while she was trying on clothes.

Patricia Donald was in the store to buy clothes for a special occasion. She says that employee made sexually suggestive comments. Donald filed a police report and says she plans to file charges. The employee had left the store by the time Milwaukee police officers responded to her call.

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Burlington Cement Factory

More than one dozen agencies sent crews to help fight a five-alarm fire which destroyed a cement factory in Burlington.

The first call from Gleason Redi-Mix came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were reportedly more than one dozen cement trucks, conveyor trucks and dump trucks in the burning structure. Fire officials estimate the total damage at four-to-five-million dollars. The cause of the fire hasn't been established.

Former School Bus Driver Pleads No Contest To Felony Sexual Assault

Wood County officials say a former school bus driver has entered a no contest plea to felony sexual assault charges.

Forty-six-year-old Scott Thiel was driving a bus for Pittsville schools when he repeatedly assaulted an underage girl. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges and two others were dismissed. Thiel will be sentenced next month. Prosecutors said he started an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2015 and it lasted more than two years. His bail was revoked at Thursday's hearing and Thiel was taken into custody.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers Open For Dane County Flood Victims

Dane County Emergency Management officials say multi-agency resource centers will be open Friday and Saturday for flood victims.

The county is still under an official state of emergency. The centers will be set up to extend and streamline services for residents in parts of Dane County. Flood victims can find help at Mazomanie Elementary School Friday from 1-7 p.m., then Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blackhawk Church in Middleton. The United Way's 2-1-1 assistance line had received more than 900 reports of private property damage by Thursday afternoon.

Police Find Large Quantity Of Pot While Investigating Assault Report

Three men have been taken into custody after a large quantity of marijuana was found in their temporary living quarters.

The men are seasonal workers at the Sand Valley Golf Resort. Police became involved when a golfer reported he had been assaulted by his playing partner. He told Rome police 32-year-old Joshua Thomas of Phoenix used a driver to hit him in the neck Wednesday. The victim's name wasn't released. Thomas had left by the time police arrived. When they went to his home, they found the pot and arrested two more men, Matthew Cestari of Lake Grove, New York, and Mark Verrone of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Signatures Verified, Recall Election For Trempealeau County DA Set

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has scheduled a recall election for the Trempealeau County district attorney for Oct. 2.

Leaders of the Recall Taavi McMahon Committee submitted petitions containing more than 31-hundred signatures, well over the number needed. Organizers of the recall effort are Osseo Police Chief William Prudlick and Osseo Police Officer Dan McQuillan. They cited three reasons for the recall — McMahon's failure to effectively prosecute cases, his lack of preparedness leading to cases being thrown out, and a finding of prosecutorial misconduct by a judge.