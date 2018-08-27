--

New Federal Program Aimed At Helping Dairy Farmers

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau says a new federal crop insurance program might help dairy farmers deal with current low milk prices.

The American Farm Bureau's Dairy Revenue Protection program goes into effect in October. Farmers would be able to receive an indemnity payment if their actual revenue from milk sales doesn't reach a pre-set level. The cost of the insurance would be based on the expected market price for milk and market risk.

--

Madison Adds 1,200 Homes To Flash Flood Risk Areas

Officials with the Madison Streets Division have added 1,200 homes to the flash flood risk areas.

Already high lake levels increase the threat as more rain hits Madison. City crews will be going door-to-door Monday, passing out flyers for homeowners which include information about flooding. Many of the homes which have been added are located near storm drains which empty into lakes. When severe weather hits, water can back up and residents are being urged to move valuables out of their basements.

--

Foxconn Technology: Finding 13K Workers Will Be Challenging

Foxconn Technology Group will try to hire 13,000 workers for its plant in southeastern Wisconsin at a time when the state's unemployment rate is near an all-time low.

One of the keys to finding the thousands of engineers needed will be the partnerships formed with colleges, universities and technical schools. The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer will spend about $10 billion to build a 20 million square-foot campus near Mount Pleasant. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is spending another one-million dollars on the search for potential workers in other states.

--

Chippewa County Sergeant Recovering From Stab Wound

A deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed Saturday.

Sgt. Andrew Clark is at home after getting treatment at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. Clark was stabbed in the shoulder while trying to restrain a suicidal man identified as 35-year-old Travis A. Abbiehl of Cadott. Abbiehl is being held on several charges. His brother had called 911 Saturday morning saying Abbiehl was acting erratically after not taking his medications. Deputies had to use their tasers, twice, to subdue him.

--

City Attorney: MPD Officers Did Nothing Wrong When They Stunned Sterling Brown

Milwaukee's city attorney has filed a brief in federal court saying officers acted appropriately when they used a stun gun on Bucks player Sterling Brown last winter. Mayor Tom Barrett was surprised by the response and the police chief has already said his officers were wrong. Eleven of them were disciplined or retrained. The city attorney filed a response to Brown's lawsuit Friday. Brown alleges he was targeted because he is black and the use of force was unwarranted. He had parked his car across two handicap parking spaces at a drug store late one night in January.

--

Wisconsin Housing Inventory Grows For Second Straight Month

A report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows continued improvement in the state's tight housing market.

Housing inventory was up three-point-four percent in July when compared to the same month in 2017. That's the second straight month of inventory growth. Until the last two months, Wisconsin had experienced a full year of declining inventory. The limited supply of homes on the market has driven up selling prices by 7.5 percent. Home sales in 2018 are actually down by about three percent when compared to last year in Wisconsin.

--

UW Regents Approve New Names for Waukesha, Washington County Campuses

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is approving new names for UW-Milwaukee's new two-year campuses.

Officials say they will now be called University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha. The campuses serving freshmen and sophomores became part of UW-M on July 1. Chancellor Mark Mone said "the addition of Waukesha and Washington County campuses to UW-Milwaukee is positive for students and the community. ” Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Washington County and Waukesha campuses. Students will see new UW-M signage and a gradual conversion from the current UW red to UW-M’s black and gold in visual displays.

--

City of La Crosse Awarded $1.25 Million for Electric Buses, Charging Stations

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the city of La Crosse a $1.25 million grant to help purchase new electric buses and charging stations.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Ron Kind announced the investment in fuel-efficient public transportation. Baldwin said, "this federal funding will help cut emissions, support critical public transportation upgrades and enhance the quality of life for La Crosse residents and families.” Municipal Transit Utility officials say the new buses will modernize the fleet and save taxpayer dollars.