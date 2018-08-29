One of the best sources for the sand used by domestic oil exploration efforts is in western Wisconsin. About one-third of the United States supply of industrial sand comes from this state. The U.S. Energy Information Agency is estimating domestic crude oil production will reach record levels the rest of this year and into 2019. So-called "northern white sand" is used to keep open cracks in rock formations deep underground while the oil is being extracted.

--

Pence to stump in Wis. for Vukmir

Vice President Mike Pence says he's coming to Milwaukee Thursday to show his "complete support" for Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.

She is running against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin after winning the Republican primary this month. Pence will attend a fundraiser as part of his swing through Midwest states on behalf of several Republican candidates. The Vukmir-Baldwin race is one of the most expensive campaigns in the nation. A poll released Tuesday shows Baldwin leading Vukmir, 50-42 percent.

--

Dairy farmers, cheese makers hopeful for new trade deal

Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheese-makers are hoping the United States-Mexico trade deal announced Monday will help them deal with a tight market.

The agreement calls for no tariffs on dairy and agriculture products. Mexico has apparently agreed to not restrict access to its market for commonly-named U-S cheeses. An official with the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative says no country imports more dairy products than Mexico. Farmers have been worried about losing those customers for several months. With the end of NAFTA, the United States is immediately opening trade negotiations with Canada.

--

Floodwaters wash 11-year-old boy into drainage ditch

Emergency responders say they were able to rescue an 11-year-old boy swept away by flood waters when they saw his finger sticking up through a manhole cover.

The victim was in a group of boys playing in the water Tuesday at about 6 p.m. One of the other boys ran home and told his parents and they called for help. The incident happened in Calumet County near High Cliff State Park. The boy's name hasn't been released. It took about 40 minutes to find him, approximately 30 feet from where he went underwater.

--

Stabbing victim’s family displeased with decision not to charge woman

The family and friends of a Janesville stabbing victim are protesting the decision not to charge the victim's former girlfriend.

Robert Thomas Jr. was killed during an argument early last week. The Rock County district attorney cited a history of domestic violence as one of the reasons he decided not to criminally charge Sarina Stone. A protest was held outside the Rock County Courthouse Tuesday. Thomas' family says it will continue to protest until they obtain justice for him.

--

Feingold to be pallbearer for McCain

Former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin will serve as a pallbearer at John McCain's funeral.

The Middleton Democrat worked with the Arizona Republican on a campaign finance law passed in 2002. Feingold wrote about McCain's character in a New York Times op-ed, touching on his work ethic and sense of humor. He described the war hero as a "determined man." McCain was 81 years old when he died at his home last weekend from the brain cancer he had been battling for a year. He will be buried in a private service in Annapolis Sunday.

--

Wis. police shoot armed robbery suspect

Oak Creek police say an armed robbery suspect pointed a gun at officers before he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was hit once in the left arm and is reported to be in stable condition at Froedtert Hospital. Officers were investigating an armed robbery report from earlier in the day at a gas station. When he saw the officers, the suspect ran inside a house and refused to come out. His name hasn't been released. The three officers involved were members of the department's Emergency Response Unit.