Law Enforcement, Media Discuss Transparency At Meeting Next Week

Law enforcement leaders and members of the media will meet next week at Northcentral Technical College to discuss transparency. Both entities say they are working to build trust with the public. Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks says he started his campaign for the office by telling people he would hold himself and his staff accountable. The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service will host the Sept. 12 meeting in Wausau.

Merrill Teen Arrested When Officers Observe Drug Transaction

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a deputy in an unmarked car was watching as a 17-year-old was selling drugs. The unidentified teenager was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with distribution of marijuana. The deputy says the suspect was selling the pot to a 15-year-old last week. He says the teenager also admitted to selling drugs previously. The younger boy will be referred to juvenile authorities for charges.

Hazelhurst Residents Continue 48-Year Tradition

People living in Hazelhurst and their summer-time visitors just continued a 48-year tradition. They gather at Whitman's Bar and Grill on Labor Day to say goodbye to summer, but also to say goodbye to tourists as they head home. It started with about 10 people, but it has grown. Drivers honk and wave at the locals as they pass out of town. Burgers and brats are cooked on an outside grill for the people enjoying a summer tradition which is said to be like no other one.

Lake Monona Water Level Reaches Record High

Madison officials say the Lake Monona water level has set a new record high.

At a little over 848 feet about sea level, the lake is currently 7 1/2 inches above the 100-year flood elevation. The Dane County Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement Unit is struggling with its own flooded facilities. The water is so high on lakes Monona, Mendota, Kegonsa, and Waubesa that it's hard to access rescue boats in an emergency. The unit is still operational, but the high water slows things.

Man Accused Of Attacking Woman On Sidewalk

Reedsburg police say they were able to interrupt a man who was trying to hit a woman on a sidewalk Saturday night. Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Trevino was spotted on top of the victim at about 11:35 p.m. and officers were able to arrest him after a short struggle. Trevino is charged with two counts of threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Sauk County Jail.

Inmate Death Investigated At Dane County Jail

The body of a 56-year-old inmate at the Dane County Jail was found early Monday morning during routine security checks. The man's name hasn't been released. Deputies say they found the inmate hanging in his cell. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but the man was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy Tuesday. The inmate had been in the jail on a probation hold since April.

Marshfield Church Destroyed By Fire

The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department reports a fire has destroyed a church. Fire crews responded to a call about flames and smoke coming from the Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the south side of the church building as they arrived. No one was inside and no injuries were reported. The church building was a total loss. Four nearby homes were evacuated while the flames were being knocked down. The cause of the fire isn't known yet.

Suspect In Domestic Violence Case Arrested After Shooting At Police

Eau Claire police report the suspect in a domestic violence incident has been taken into custody after firing shots at his pursuers. The man's name hasn't been released. Officers had been called to a hospital Friday when a victim was said to be in critical condition. The suspect was tracked to the Chippewa Falls-Lake Hallie area. When police approached him, they say the suspect took off, starting a police chase. Shots were fired during the chase, but no one was injured.