PC Board searching internally for Administrative Coordinator

Interviews will be held in October, Human Resources Manager Allison Preble said.

Pierce County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff Holst said he believes there are internal candidates that could and would apply.

"Understanding the history of the county, it would save us from going on a nationwide search," Holst said. "For the good of the county it would be best to ask for internal candidates only."

The interim Administrative Coordinator, Jason Matthys, was unanimously appointed by the board March 27, 2018. He is also the Pierce County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.

Previous Administrative Coordinator Jo Ann Miller stepped down from the position April 6, having served since Dec. 2011.

According to the job description posted by Pierce County, the position requires the candidate to be responsible for coordinating the administration of all county activities as defined in State Statute and County Ordinance and must supervise the Maintenance Supervisor's activities.

Minimum qualifications include a master's degree in public or business administration or human resource management or have equivalent experience, develop budgets, handle county-related legal issues, demonstrate mediation skills and understand the county's governmental structure.

At the Pierce County Finance and Personnel Committee meeting Aug. 8 during discussion of the unfilled position, Holst said it would be better for the community to recruit internally instead of finding out too late a new outside hire is not a good fit.

Other news

• Darla Meyers of Hudson stood for public comment to ask the board to read and be aware of the marijuana referendum about which she had sent emails. She mentioned that St. Croix County had postponed the decision to vote on a non-binding referendum that would allow public commentary.

• The motion to purchase a new bulldozer exceeding the cost of $75,000 for the Highway Department was unanimously approved.

• Approval given to waive the second reading for Just Fix It Transportation funding.

• The board voted 16-1 (Paul Shingledecker of Dist. 17 opposed) on the resolution authorizing the borrowing of $8,055,000 to fund county highway improvements. The debt service increase per $100,000 equalized value in 2019 would be between an $18.27 and $28.36 increase in the county portion of property taxes.

• Amendment to Pierce County Personnel Policy regarding adding a section about county-owned property was unanimously approved. The policy states Pierce County employees are responsible for care of county-owned fixed or movable property.

• Funds were approved to be transferred from the general fund to the County Veterans Service Office budget for the purchase of a new veterans transportation van, not to exceed $25,000.

• Revisions to the height requirements and accessory structures under ordinance number 18-02 were approved unanimously.

• Mary Foster was approved to complete the Aging and Disability Resource Center Governing Board member term from August 2018 to April 2019 that was vacated by Wendy Wegerer, whose term began in May 2018.