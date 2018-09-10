--

Wis. Walmart workers to share $4.3M in bonuses

Wisconsin Walmart stores are paying it forward to their employees after enjoying the best revenue performance in 10 years.

Store officials say those associates will be sharing more than $4.3 million in bonuses earned during the second quarter of the fiscal year. The company has been making changes to benefit its workers. The wage for hourly employees has been bumped up to $11 an hour, maternity and parental leave benefits have been expanded, and tuition help is now offered.

--

Hales Corner: Only 1 firefighter on duty on Labor Day

Village officials say it won't happen again: A scheduling mistake meant only one firefighter was available to respond to emergencies in the community of 8,000 people on Labor Day.

There was just one call for assistance and the Greendale Fire Department was available to help. Village President Dan Besson says he didn't learn about the situation until Tuesday. The Hales Corners Fire Department has a staff of 30 firefighters.

--

2 die when motorcycle crashes into tractor

A man and a woman from Chilton died when their motorcycle crashed into a farm tractor Saturday.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 151 in Taycheedah. Investigators with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office say the motorcycle was trying to pass the farm tractor while its operator starting turning into a field. The 49-year-old man driving the motorcycle and his 47-year-old female passenger were both ejected. Carl Serwe was dead at the scene and Darci Lu Atkins died the next day at a Neenah hospital.

--

Woman charged with selling former boyfriend’s possessions online

Racine police say a 24-year-old theft suspect was trying to sell a lawn mower, a leaf blower, a trampoline, and some video games online.

The problem was, the items belonged to her former boyfriend. Ashley Marie Smith was taken into custody last week and she is scheduled to appear in Racine County Circuit Court next month. Investigators say the former boyfriend began noticing possessions were missing in March. He called police when he saw some of his property offered for sale on Facebook and on other online sites.

--

Teen jailed for allegedly threatening bus driver, police

Witnesses say a 17-year-old passenger on a Madison bus was arrested Saturday night after threatening to punch the bus driver.

He also threatened Madison police officers when they responded to the call. Those officers say Mekhi Moss fought them as they were taking him into custody and they found that he was carrying a handgun. Moss now faces several charges, including disorderly conduct, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He's being held in the Dane County Jail.

--

Officer, Good Samaritan rescue elderly man from house fire

Kaukauna police report an officer and a Good Samaritan worked together to rescue a man from a garage and house fire last week.

Police officer Charlie Vosters was the first person to arrive because he lives in the neighborhood. Vosters says he was greeted by a woman who said her husband was sleeping in a room near the burning garage. A bystander joined Vosters when he rushed into the smoke-filled home and pulled the elderly man outside to safety. He had a medical condition which made walking difficult. The room was engulfed in flames as the three finally got outside the house.