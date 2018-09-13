--

UW-Madison Researchers Blame Climate Change For Hurricane Behavior

Atmospheric scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say they're tracking new behavior by hurricanes and it's not good.

Climate change may be to blame for hurricanes which are slowing down and dumping massive amounts of rainfall. Hurricane Florence is expected to stall and remain along the Atlantic coast, promising rainfall totals of up to 40 inches. Harvey did major damage in Houston last year when it behaved the same way.

--

81-Year-Old Racine Man Charged With Child Sexual Assault

Racine authorities accuse an 81-year-old man of luring a 5-year-old girl into his apartment and touching her inappropriately.

Two other children say the girl's pants were partially down when she came out of the apartment. The victim showed her mother the candy Hinkle had given her and pointed him out as he walked nearby. The elderly suspect denied the child was in his apartment, saying he gave her the candy in the hallway.

--

Wisconsin Red Cross Volunteers Assisting With East Coast Hurricane Response

More than 30 American Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are deploying to the East Coast to assist with the response to Hurricane Florence.

The teams are headed to Virginia and the Carolinas with two Red Cross emergency response vehicles. The Wisconsin chapter says many of these volunteers are coming out of in-state shifts helping people recover from our own floods, storms and tornadoes. Hurricane Florence could affect the East Coast as early as Thursday morning and make landfall Friday or Saturday. The North Carolina area could see 40 inches of rain. There is a threat of tornadoes Thursday with the storm expected to make landfall Friday. More volunteers from Wisconsin could sent to help with recovery efforts after the storm hits.

--

Authorities ID Man Found Dead on Chippewa County Lake

Authorities in western Wisconsin are identifying a man found dead Tuesday on Otter Lake in Chippewa County.

The DNR says 83-year-old Richard Mohr of rural Holcombe was discovered floating in the water by boaters. Witnesses told deputies they had seen him boating earlier and didn't believe he'd been in the water very long. Conservation officers say Mohr was not wearing a life jacket. Mohr is the victim of an apparent drowning, but the investigation is ongoing.

--

Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Committee Releases $500K-plus In Donations

Money donated to help Sun Prairie residents, businesses and emergency responders recover from the July 10 gas main explosion has been released.

The Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Committee authorized the release of more than $500,000 at a meeting earlier this week. Forty-seven displaced families have applied. The money goes to temporary and long-term housing, to cover lost wages, furniture and household items. The Disaster Relief Fund will stay open at the Bank of Sun Prairie until the end of 2018.

--

Eau Claire Company Hiring Temp Workers For Holidays

The Radial Customer Care Center in Eau Claire has started the process of hiring more than 300 temporary workers for the holidays.

Radial will hold a job fair at its office next Tuesday. The company says it offers competitive wages, flexible work schedules and the opportunity to advance into full-time employment. The approach of the holidays and the growth of e-commerce is driving the demand for more workers. Radial has more than 1,200 full-time employees at five customer care centers around the country, including Eau Claire.

--

20-Year-Old Wausau Man Decides To Turn Himself In When Confronted

When he was confronted by two men after exchanging sexually explicit online messages, a 20-year-old man decided to turn himself into Wausau police.

Colton Muelver is charged with felony child enticement. The Wausau man had arranged to meet what he thought a 16-year-old boy after asking for a "full nude body pic" on the phone app Grindr. The two men were part of a private group called "Impact" which is pursuing sexual predators. Police say Muelver acknowledged his behavior is wrong and said "he needs help."