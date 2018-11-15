That's an improvement from the 82 percent figures in the two previous years. Ninety-six percent of all school districts exceeded expectations. The DPI report cards are a tool used to hold Wisconsin schools accountable for performance and growth from year-to-year.

--

UW-La Crosse chancellor apologizes for inviting porn star to speak

The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse says he will personally reimburse the school for the speaking fee paid to a porn star.

Chancellor Joe Gow has apologized for inviting adult film actress Nina Hartley to speak about female empowerment, sexual consent and how porn is a safe fantasy. Her $5,000 speaking fee was covered by student fees. Gow says he's sorry for the media attention generated by Hartley's visit. A nonprofit, anti-porn group will be invited to send a speaker to the school in the future.

--

Adams County women charged with animal abuse

Adams County authorities have taken two people into custody on animal abuse charges after the discovery of 34 sick and malnourished horses on their property.

Fifty-five-year-old Kimberly Schmid and 57-year-old Sandra Gorman of Arkdale could face dozens of charges. Deputies made a welfare check on the horses last week. They found two dead animals and a third horse had to be put down. Several neighbors and businesses have worked together to give the horses a new home, provide supplies or pay for medical care.

--

GOP still short on votes for Kimberly-Clark incentive package

Republican backers of a $70 million incentive package for papermaking giant Kimberly-Clark are still short of the votes they need for passage.

All Democrats and a few Republican senators are firm in their opposition. Legislative leaders haven't revealed how many additional votes they need. They are trying to gain approval of a package that would save or create 440 jobs at a Fox Valley plant which makes Depends underwear and other personal care products.

--

Post-explosion repairs complete in Sun Prairie

Downtown Sun Prairie is open for business.

Four months after a fatal explosion demolished much of the city's downtown area, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday to symbolize the completion of the Main Street reconstruction project. There is still work to be done on the road surface of Main Street itself. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has until Dec. 1 to open the intersection of Main and Bristol to traffic. Impacted residents and businesses have received more than $500,000 in disaster relief funds.

--

Eau Claire man to serve 10-year prison term for attacks

An Eau Claire man who attacked his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son during a jealous rage will serve 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors told the court Torrie Smith strangled the woman and threw the boy against a wall when he tried to stop the attack. The boy suffered minor injuries. Smith was found guilty last month of child abuse, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on another charge. Smith won't be allowed to have any contact with the family when he gets out of prison.

--

Lawmakers approve Evers’ transition budget

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has approved the transition budget for incoming Gov. Tony Evers.

The committee gave unanimous approval to the almost $95,000 expenditure request Tuesday. The money covers the cost of seven employee salaries, equipment, supplies, travel and legal expenses. State law requires the budget approval to be completed within a week of a November general election vote when the governor is not an incumbent.

--

Teacher allegedly drags boy, 5, through hallway

Waterloo School District officials say they are taking allegations against one of their teachers seriously.

The mother of a 5-year-old boy says her son was dragged through a school hallway last week. The teacher is on administrative leave. The school district says it is cooperating with law enforcement on the case. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has received the police report and is deciding whether to file charges. The teacher's name isn't being released.

--

Proposed Eau Claire ordinance would allow urban chickens

A proposed ordinance is on the table at the Eau Claire City Council that would allow urban poultry raising.

The ordinance would allow those who apply to keep five hens inside certain Eau Claire residential zones. The proposal, which was introduced Tuesday night by acting president Andrew Werthmann does say that roosters would be prohibited mainly due to noise concerns. Outlined in the proposal are minimum health, sanitation and safety standards for coops and poultry and how applicants should properly dispose of waste. It would prohibit the commercial sale of poultry and eggs.