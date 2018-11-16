Pierce County Board passes 2019 budget

The budget includes several new positions, froze library reimbursement funding at 80 percent for two years and a standard pay raise for employees. The board also approved a new bargaining agreement with protected sheriff's office employees and approved the new, non-interim administrative coordinator.

The total county tax levy for 2019 is $19,738,780, compared to $19,609,212 in 2018. The operating levy makes up $15,836,367 of it, debt service makes up $3,227,164, the county libraries total $475,249 and the county aid for bridges comprises $200,000. An initial county budget was about $98,000 over the 2019 state levy limit, forcing county officials to reduce funding for various budget items, like fair bleachers.

The budget results in a roughly $25, based on a $100,000 property value, savings in county property taxes for county residents.

New personnel

As part of the approved budget, several positions approved in 2018 will continue into 2019, several new positions were funded for 2019 and others were reclassified.

The new positions include:

• A full-time human services worker, funded through state or federal money.

• A full-time social worker, costing $86,218 and county-funded.

• A civilian dispatcher, costing $78,269 and county-funded.

The reclassified positions, or positions with new hours include:

• Reclassifying a full-time operations manager to a full-time assistant finance director, costing $1,102.

• Reclassifying a full-time nutritionist to a full-time physical activity manager, costing $716.

• Reclassifying a 32-hour per week public health employee to a full-time public health nursing manager, costing $19,367.

• Increasing hours for a 27-hours per week medical examiner to 32-hours per week, costing $14,580.

Continued 2018 positions:

• Register in probate was increased by three hours per week, costing $12,778.

• Three human services positions were continued, but are funded through state or federal funds or are reimbursed.

Employee raises and other actions

• Non-unionized employees all received a 1.25 percent pay raise, while the county board approved new three-year bargaining units for qualified sheriff's department employees — which included a 2 percent annual raise for each year of the agreement.

• The board also froze county library reimbursement funding at 80 percent for two years, after Supervisor Neil Gulbranson (Ellsworth) proposed the amendment. He had signaled at an October board meeting he planned to propose the two-year freeze. State law forces counties that do not operate a county library to reimburse libraries for, at minimum, 70 percent of their operations.

• The board also heard a resolution supporting increased state funding for county child support agencies. The resolution supports a $1.5 million annual increase from 2019-2021.

• The board finalized Jason Matthys, interim administrative coordinator, full role. The former chief deputy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, he will assume full-time work as the county's administrative coordinator.